Ravens coach John Harbaugh predicted Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory on NBC pregame show

You can see why NBC reached out to Ravens coach John Harbaugh to serve as a guest analyst for Sunday’s Super Bowl LII between the Patriots and Eagles.

He not only knows the game — and both teams and their coaches — he has a strong TV presence, too.

With the Patriots entering Sunday’s game as four-point favorites, Harbaugh looked comfortable onscreen when he delivered this pregame prediction:

“The Eagles are going to hold them under 24 points. ‘Fly Eagles Fly.’ I think the Eagles are going to win the game. I believe in this defense,” said Harbaugh, who just finished his 10th season as Ravens head coach. Previously he had served as a longtime assistant coach with the Eagles under Andy Reid.

Former Colts and Buccaneers coach and longtime NBC analyst Tony Dungy also went with the Eagles on the pregame show:

“I’ve been riding the Eagles all playoffs. No time to stop now. I believe in Nick Foles,” said Dungy, who won Super Bowl XLI as the Colts’ head coach.

OK, so Harbaugh was a little off on the final points as the Patriots were able to score 33 points, including 21 in the second half. But at halftime, with the score 22-12 Eagles, his point total looked spot on.

At halftime, Harbaugh seemed surprised by the defensive struggles by both teams:

“Both of these teams have to keep going with this pressure, because it doesn’t seem like anybody can cover anybody out here,” he said.

Harbaugh previously worked on NBC’s coverage of Super Bowl LXIX, a Patriots 28-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

If Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti ever fires Harbaugh, like he said he considered after this past season, the coach will likely have many suitors among NFL teams — and TV networks.