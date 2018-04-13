Another wide receiver hits the market; will Ravens be interested in Dez Bryant?

The Ravens, despite signing Michael Crabtree and John Brown this offseason, still have a need at wide receiver.

The Dallas Cowboys are releasing wide receiver Dez Bryant Friday and saving significant money against the salary cap, according to numerous reports.

Is their a fit between Bryant and the Ravens?

Technically, there is. He’s a big wide receiver who has caught 513 passes for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns, a Cowboys record. Even during a down season last year, Bryant caught six touchdown passes. Wide receiver Mike Wallace, who has signed with the Eagles, and tight end Benjamin Watson, a free agent, led the Ravens last season with four touchdown catches.

But Bryant is similar to Crabtree, who at 30 is a year older than Bryant. Crabtree is also dangerous in the red zone and has eight touchdown catches each of the last two seasons with the Oakland Raiders.He signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Ravens that includes $11 million in guaranteed money.

And Bryant, who signed a five-year, $70 million contract in 2015, is likely to be out of the Ravens’ price range. They have brought in veterans Eric Decker (Titans), Willie Snead (Saints) and Cameron Meredith (Bears), for workouts. Meredith has since signed with the Saints. Decker and Snead would not cost nearly as much as Bryant.

The Ravens have parted ways with wide receivers Wallace, Jeremy Maclin and Michael Campanaro this offseason.

With Crabtree, Brown, Chris Moore, Breshad Perriman, DeVier Posey (signed this offseason from the Canadian Football League), Tim White and Quincy Adeboyejo left on the roster, the Ravens still need to add one or two wide receivers through the draft or free agency.

The Ravens could at least take a look at Bryant, but from a financial standpoint, and with all of Bryant’s past baggage, it doesn’t seem like a good fit.