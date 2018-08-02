Just promoted Lt. j.g. Keenan Reynolds, former Navy star and ex-Raven, looking to land with Seahawks

Keenan Reynolds just got promoted. Twice.

He's risen from a fringe free agent thinking about playing in Canada to catching passes from Russell Wilson in the first days of Seattle Seahawks training camp. He's in the right place at the right time, part of the Seattle's suddenly depleted receiver unit.

And recently he became Lieutenant Junior Grade Reynolds.

The wide receiver and a kick returner is a cryptologic warfare officer in United States Navy.

“J.G. Just got promoted,” Reynolds said with a grin after the fifth practice of training camp at team headquarters.

Asked whether he has brought up the fact that Wilson, his quarterback, and every other Seahawk teammate should be calling him “sir” if not saluting him, Reynolds laughed. Somewhat nervously laughed, too, as if someone passing by him into the locker room might hear about his seemingly secret, second life.

“Nah,” he said. “I don't even talk about it.”

But the fact is that the former four-year quarterback for the Naval Academy who set NCAA top-division records with 88 touchdowns and 4,559 yards rushing by a QB — now a 23-year-old who is trying to win a Seahawks roster spot as a receiver and on special teams and make his NFL regular-season debut — has rank.

Reynolds' got rank like no other player in the NFL.

He is the last graduate of a service academy to directly enter the NFL instead of active duty in the military upon graduation. Reynolds was the last approved case of a short-lived waiver from the Department of Defense. It allowed elite-athlete graduates of a service academy the chance to defer active-duty time and go into the Ready Reserve immediately to pursue pro-football careers.

The recent history of service-academy graduates playing in the NFL has been a mix of new opportunities, Super Bowls-and doors slammed shut.

If Barack Obama had not been president when Reynolds graduated from the Naval Academy two years ago, Reynolds might be an a full-time officer on active duty. The Obama administration relaxed service rules and granted by-case service waivers.

That's how 2015 Naval Academy graduate Joe Cardona has snapped for kicks for the New England Patriots in each of the last two Super Bowls. Cardona was a 2015 graduate of Annapolis. He fulfilled his initial service obligations by working once a week at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, R.I., and by spending evenings on the job for the Navy. After that Cardona, like Reynolds, got an Obama-administration waiver from the Department of Defense.

Let's move past the fact Reynolds beat archrival Army in each of the four years he was Navy's quarterback (shall we?) to early 2016. Months before Reynolds graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy Navy football retired his jersey number 19. He joined Roger Staubach, Joe Bellino and Napoleon McCallum as the only USNA football players the Midshipmen have so honored.

Yet the spring of 2016 the NFL did not invite the record-setting Reynolds to the league's annual scouting combine, presumably because of uncertainty about his service obligations to the Navy. Service-academy graduates have a commitment to serve as an officer on active duty, typically for about five years.

That April the Ravens drafted Reynolds in the sixth round. He spent most of the ‘16 season on the team’s practice squad. The Ravens promoted him the 53-man active roster for the last game of his rookie season, but left him inactive on game day. The Ravens released him last Sept. 1 among its final preseason cuts.

The Washington Redskins signed him to its practice squad last November but left him there to end the 2017 season.

The former star QB said his experience with the Ravens taught him the work it takes to convert from a college quarterback to NFL wide receiver and kick returner-“a LOT of work, a lot of trial by fire,” he said. It also taught him the value of special teams in breaking through with an NFL team. He said as a rookie in 2016 with the Ravens he learned from now-retired All-Pro Steve Smith Sr. the skills for and value to being a physical wide receiver.

At the 2017 combine Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette, whom some were projecting as a mid- to late-round draft pick last year, was hoping to follow Cardona and Reynolds into the NFL. But Robinette was at that time sensing a change may be coming in DoD policy under the new president, Donald Trump.

Indeed two months later, in the spring of ‘17, the Trump administration rescinded the two-year waiver-request policy. That made Reynolds the last NFL draft pick and entrant under the previous service-waiver option.

A Pentagon spokesperson said last May: “Our military academies exist to develop future officers who enhance the readiness and the lethality of our military services. Graduates enjoy the extraordinary benefit of a military academy education at taxpayer expense.”

Robinette is now a logistics officer in the Air Force.

Does Reynolds have second thoughts on not joining his Annapolis classmates, plus almost all academy graduates before and every one of them since, in serving on active duty right now?

“I'm not sure if ‘second thoughts' is the proper way to put it,” Reynolds said.

“It's definitely a humbling thing to know that my class was the last class (that could apply for the waiver)I definitely feel for those guys that came before me. But I know that they are still thinking about pursuing (their professional-sports dreams) after they complete their first two years of active service.