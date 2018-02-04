Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2018 offers some firsts

Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis heads a star-studded 2018 Hall of Fame class that will be inducted on Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio.

It also includes wide receivers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens, middle linebacker Brian Urlacher and safety Brian Dawkins. Former Houston Oilers linebacker Robert Brazile and former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Jerry Kramer also got in as senior finalists and ex-NFL executive Bobby Beathard made it as a contributor.

Moss and Urlacher join Lewis as first-ballot entries and the class includes two wide receivers and two middle linebackers.

Click through the above photo gallery to find out more about each Hall of Famer.