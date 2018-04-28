Players with local ties still available on Day 3 of NFL draft

The following players with local ties could hear their name called Saturday:

Ian Thomas (Digital Harbor), Indiana, tight end, 6-4, 259 pounds: Started only as a senior after spending two years in junior college. Caught two touchdown passes in season opener against Ohio State.

Micah Kiser (Gilman), Virginia, linebacker, 6 feet 2, 240: Led the Atlantic Coast Conference in tackles his last three seasons. .

JC Jackson, Maryland, cornerback, 6-1, 193: After a rough start to his college career at Florida — including a shoulder injury and being charged with, then later acquitted of four felony robbery charges — Jackson had two solid years with the Terps.

Ezekiel Turner (Glen Burnie), Washington, safety, 6-2, 214: Though in the shadows of other draft-eligible Huskies, including defensive lineman Vita Vea and wide receiver Dante Pettis, Turner turned heads at his pro day with his 40-yard-dash time and strength.

Others to watch

Marcus Allen, Penn State, S: Upper Marlboro native. Went to Wise High.

Kurt Benkert, Virginia, QB: Grew up in Baltimore; played a season or two at Loyola.

Mike Jones, Temple, DB: Baltimore native. Went to Milford Mill.

Rick Leonard, Florida State, OT: From Frederick. Went to Middletown High.

Cam Phillips. Virginia Tech, WR: Laurel native. Went to DeMatha Catholic.