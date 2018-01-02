Bills fans show appreciation to Andy Dalton, Bengals for first playoff trip in 17 years

So this is how you show your appreciation for making the NFL playoffs after 17 years of futility, ending the longest postseason drought in North American sports — with Buffalo’s famous wings and donations to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton’s foundation.

The Bills organization promised the wings while Bills fans around the world started donating in droves to the foundation started by Dalton and his wife, Jordan.

The wings were delivered Monday.

As Dalton joined teammates in cleaning out their lockers Monday, he joked to reporters, “I think I’m the hottest guy in Buffalo right now.”

And donations kept pouring in to his foundation.

On its website, the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation says its mission “is to provide daily support, opportunities, resources and life-changing experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families in Cincinnati and Fort Worth.”

Many of the new donations have been for $17, a dollar for every year the Bills had missed the playoffs.