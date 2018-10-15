With Drew Brees looking for his 500th TD pass here Sunday, we remember historic sports milestones reached in Baltimore

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is now the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards, and he’s likely to join another exclusive club in Baltimore.

Brees’ next touchdown pass will be the 500th of his 18-year pro career, joining Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to reach that lofty mark.

While the Ravens have allowed just six touchdown passes through six games this season, tied for second-fewest in the league, it’s possible Brees will reach the historic mark in Baltimore when the Saints return from their bye in Week 7.

