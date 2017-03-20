Torrey Smith hosts charity basketball game that draws many former and current Ravens

Wide receiver Torrey Smith, who played for the Ravens for four years and continues to be a fan favorite, held his popular charity basketball game on Sunday at Royal Farms Arena.

The Torrey Smith Family Fund Charity Basketball Game, in its sixth year, drew former and current Ravens including Ed Reed, Ray Rice, Tyrod Taylor, Terrance West, Anquan Boldin, Sam Koch and Jacoby Jones.

Smith, who played at Maryland, said of Baltimore, “Sometimes I can’t even tell I’ve been gone. I go places, it’s like home. Everyone no matter where I am, they always show a lot of love. I appreciate it.”

The game raises money for the Tevin Jones Scholarship, which is named after Smith’s brother, who died in a motorcycle accident in 2012.

“To give away a scholarship is always the most special part, especially for my family, because it continues my brother’s name,” said Smith, who recently signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"To give away a scholarship is always the most special part, especially for my family, because it continues my brother's name," said Smith, who recently signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ray Rice, who hasn’t played football since the Ravens released him after allegations of domestic violence against his now-wife, talked to the media, accompanied by Ed Reed. When asked why he isn’t playing in the NFL, Rice said, “I’ll make it short and sweet. I still can play football. I’m never going to give up.”

Reed interrupted to say, “Put Ray Rice back on the field.”