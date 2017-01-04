Services scheduled for former Woodlawn High, NFL player Keion Carpenter

The family of Keion Carpenter, who died last week while on vacation in Miami, has scheduled services in Baltimore for the former Woodlawn High star and NFL safety.

There will be a public viewing Sunday for Carpenter at Wylie Funeral Home in Randallstown (9200 Liberty Road) from noon to 4 p.m.

His funeral will be Monday beginning at 11 a.m. (a family hour will be observed from 10 to 11 a.m.) at New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore (6020 Marian Drive).

In addition, a memorial vigil hosted by Shutdown Academy will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Hanlon Park (2400 Longwood Street — at the intersection of Longwood Street and Gwynn Falls Road). Shutdown Academy is one of the programs of the Carpenter House — the foundation Carpenter ran in Baltimore.

Carpenter is survived by his wife and four children. He was 39.