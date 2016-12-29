Keion Carpenter, former Woodlawn High, NFL player, dies at 39

Keion Carpenter, a Baltimore native, Woodlawn graduate and former NFL defensive back, died Thursday morning at a Miami hospital after being injured in a fall, his family announced. He was 39.

Carpenter collapsed while on vacation with his family and remained in a coma for 24 hours before his death at Jackson South Community Hospital, spokesperson Casay Vaughn said.

Reports of Carpenter being hospitalized began to emerge online Wednesday night. An official at The Carpenter House, the non-profit organization Carpenter founded, released a statement late Wednesday night saying that Carpenter was hospitalized and the family asked for "prayers and privacy."

A cousin, Jamila Smith of Baltimore, said Carpenter had an accident while playing with his son.

"They were running to the car when (Carpenter) slipped, fell, hit his head and slipped into a coma. It was just a freak accident," she said. "He was always healthy; he went to the doctor, ate well and worked out."

Carpenter was an All-Metro defensive back for Woodlawn in 1994 after being chosen a preseason honorable-mention All-American by SuperPrep Magazine. Known for his 4.4-second 40-yard dash speed, he made seven interceptions his senior year. Also the Warriors’ quarterback, he threw for 1,007 yards and 16 touchdowns and ran for six touchdowns.

He was also a standout basketball player at Woodlawn.

At Virginia Tech, where he graduated in 1999, he played safety. He went on to play six years in the NFL— three with the Buffalo Bills and three with the Atlanta Falcons. He had 14 career interceptions and 165 tackles.

His college coach, Frank Beamer, said in a statement that "Keion was one of the rocks around which we built our program at Virginia Tech in the 1990s."

“Cheryl and I were saddened to learn of the passing of Keion Carpenter. ... He was a tenacious punt blocker and a relentless player on defense. More importantly, he had a heart of gold. His work with The Carpenter House and other charitable organizations to help those in need truly embodied the Virginia Tech spirit. Our condolences to Keion’s family on the loss of a great Hokie.”

Carpenter’s career was interrupted in 2003 when he fractured two vertebrae in an on-field collision and required spinal fusion surgery. He returned to play one more year before retiring in 2006.

He founded The Carpenter House in 2005 as a way to help improve environments for disadvantaged families. According to the organization’s website, he founded the non-profit, with “a mission to strengthen and empower families from disadvantaged backgrounds by providing them access to resources, activities and structured environments that will allow them to reach their highest academic and economic potential.”

Among the outreach programs within The Carpenter House was the Shutdown Academy, which offered football and cheerleading programs with academic instruction and mentoring as well as sports training. Carpenter, along with co-Shutdown Academy founders Aaron Maybin and Bryant Johnson, both Baltimore natives and former NFL players, have run football camps in Baltimore.

According to The Carpenter House website, the program has impacted more than 3,000 families and youngsters. Although he lived in Buford, Ga., after retiring, he was always in Baltimore.

"All he wanted was for his city (Baltimore) to be great," Smith, his cousin, said.

Carpenter leaves a wife, Tonia Carpenter, and four children.

Baltimore Sun reporter Katherine Dunn contributed to this story.