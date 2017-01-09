Ex-NFL safety, community activist Keion Carpenter laid to rest; service draws thousands

After a celebration-of-life service attended by more than 2,000, Baltimore native, community activist and former NFL safety Keion Carpenter was laid to rest Monday at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Carpenter, 39, died Dec. 28 from blunt-force head trauma suffered in a fall while on vacation in Miami.

The 2 1/2-hour service, at New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, drew current NFL veterans, including Ravens running back Terrence West and San Francisco 49ers safety Antoine Bethea, and former players such as Ravens wide receiver Jermaine Lewis (Maryland), defensive end Aaron Maybin (Mount Hebron) and wide receiver Reggie Walker. Speakers included Maryland Rep. Elijah D. Cummings.

Carpenter, a graduate of Woodlawn and Virginia Tech, was CEO and founder of The Carpenter House, a Baltimore foundation created to instruct and empower disadvantaged youths and their families in inner-city neighborhoods.