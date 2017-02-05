Instant analysis from the Patriots' stunning Super Bowl victory

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Perhaps the most interesting thing about the Patriots dynasty is the way their last two Super Bowl opponents basically gave them the game at the end. This time, the Falcons were in field-goal range and were on the verge of locking up the game when Matt Ryan took a costly sack and the Falcons doubled down on disaster with a holding penalty that forced them to punt. Give Tom Brady an inch and he'll steal your Super Bowl ring, which is exactly what happened. The Falcons pass rush had knocked him all over the field for three quarters, but when it was winning time, guess who climbed up on the stage to accept the Lombardi Trophy. The greatest second half comeback in Super Bowl history. Simply incredible.

Childs Walker, reporter: Tom Brady in the fourth quarter and overtime was as good as we've ever seen him. And that's about as good as any quarterback has ever been. The Falcons could probably have put the game away with a simple handoff up the middle midway through the fourth quarter. That will haunt them. But we were destined for something more interesting. The Patriots certainly had their opportunities earlier in the game. Brady wasn't quite precise enough or his receivers weren't quite surehanded enough. The most startling aspect of the game was New England's inability to give Brady a clean pocket. That made it extremely hard for the Patriots to hit anything downfield. But they figured it out. They're great. What else can you say?

Mark Selig, Ravens editor: For all of the ugliness the NFL occasionally produces, games like this are why we can't resist it. You kept doing the mental math and thinking there wasn't a reasonable path to a Patriots win, and yet Tom Brady kept pushing the ball into the end zone and the New England defense kept generating stops that were nowhere to be had in the first half. We assumed -- because of their pedigree, record, coach and quarterback -- that the Patriots were simply a better team. The Falcons proved that false. But their resilience was otherworldly. The Falcons are set up really nice for the future... so long as they can put this one behind them.

Ron Fritz, sports editor: Rarely do you see the New England Patriots beaten down in every phase of the game, but that’s what the Falcons did in the first half. Give the Patriots, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady credit, though. They never gave up and the coaching staff made the right adjustments to put them in position to win. It was an epic comeback for a historic franchise. They just know how to win.

Jeff Zrebiec: Not sure what else there is now for the New England Patriots to accomplish. What a ridiculous comeback. For three quarters, the Patriots looked old, slow and overwhelmed. Yet, they found a way again. The Falcons provided plenty of help. Their defense fell apart. Their offense made too many mistakes. The play-calling in fourth quarter was curious. But that shouldn't take away from what the Patriots were able to pull off.