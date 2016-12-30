Aaron Maybin remembers his mentor: We all should be the next Keion Carpenter.

A lot of the kids running the streets of Baltimore City didn’t grow up in a stable home environment. Many of them attend a school system that is failing them. They feel berated, belittled and beat down by an aggressive and overzealous police force. A lot of them are criminalized, colonized and dehumanized by a society that rejects them and blames them for their own oppression and misfortune. A great number of them didn’t have both parents in the home, but in spite of these dark times and their bitter misfortune, they always had Keion.

Keion Carpenter wasn’t an extremely tall man. He stood 6 feet tall with a slight limp in his step that he usually disguised as a strut. He had a big endearing smile that he almost always had adorning his face while among friends. But to the people of Baltimore and almost everyone else who knew him, Keion was a giant.

In a city more known for its crumbling infrastructure, sky-high murder rate, suffocating drug addiction, and drowning levels of poverty, he was the one with the golden ticket. He overcame every obstacle that faced him to achieve both athletically and academically, earning an athletic scholarship to Virginia Tech, where he played for coach Frank Beamer before graduating in 1999 and fighting his way into the league as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills, where he played for three years. He then went on to play for the Atlanta Falcons in a six-year NFL career.

Known for his scrappy style of play, blue-collar work ethic, and fearless guts as a hard-hitting defensive back, Keion was well known for his toughness.

Upon retirement, Keion made a decision that would change his life forever, along with the lives of thousands of families and young children whom he would go on to work with through his nonprofit, the Carpenter House. He chose to come home to the city that raised him, and to use his NFL platform and resources to help change the city and the lives of the people in it for the better.

By the time we officially met, he was already four years into establishing his vision of transforming the lives of the people and children of Baltimore City, as well as Atlanta, where he also spent a lot of his time doing community work, establishing sports camps and outreach programs after growing connected to the city and the plight of its people during his playing time there. I was an ambitious but naive 20-year-old college junior, preparing to leave school to enter the NFL Draft in 2009. Assured that the potential millions I was about to make would allow me to completely change the lives of my family and I, along with fixing all the problems of my hometown through my own charity work, Keion was my first real taste of reality on that subject.

“Slow down lil Bro … way down,” he said, interrupting me in the middle of my young arrogant rant, boasting about all the great things I was about to do. “You don’t have any idea how deep the well goes yet when it comes to fixing all that’s wrong with this city and the neighborhoods we come from.”

He explained, “You might think that this check you got coming is enough to change the world bro, I been there. But what you need to change the world isn’t money, it's what God put in your heart already. … That’s all you need.”

I’ll never forget those words.

Keion Carpenter starred at Woodlawn High in Baltimore and was an All-Metro honoree by The Sun in the 1990s before playing at Virginia Tech and then in the NFL. Carpenter, who ran a foundation -- The Carpenter House -- in his hometown, died Dec. 29, 2016 in Miami. He was 39. (Sean Welsh) (Sean Welsh)

Soon after I was drafted, I got a call … to my surprise, it was Keion. He offered a partnership that would go on to change the trajectory of my career and my life in ways that I couldn’t even begin to comprehend at that moment. He went on to show me exactly how he went about establishing his nonprofit on the basis of empowering the most vulnerable of our disadvantaged families and urban youth in Baltimore. We decided to come together with former NFL wide receiver and fellow Baltimorean Bryant Johnson in a partnership to create Baltimore Team Shutdown, now known as “Shutdown Academy.”

Over the course of the next few years, Keion took me under his wing and taught me what it really means to give back. He taught me by showing me what it means to be selfless. He taught me by being accessible, attentive, and always present in the moment with whoever we worked with. He taught me what it means to really touch people and make spiritual connections, he taught me what it means to minister to people, not in the church, but on the streets where they needed it most. He taught me how to serve them. He taught me that kindness and goodness are so much more than simple acts of convenience, that they are essential components to how we should live our lives and deal with people on a daily basis, and they are also the key to transformative change in the lives of the people we are able to touch. He showed me what it really looks like to dedicate 110 percent of yourself to the idea that we all have to become our own agents of change in order to re-create the kind of city that we want to live in.

During this time, I also came to know and admire him as a father. Being in the NFL, I saw first hand how the game and its demands robbed children of their father’s time, presence, and proximity; making absentee fathers out of otherwise good men. Every one of those stereotypes were shattered the day that I met Keion Carpenter. He absolutely adored his children. He enjoyed every aspect of fatherhood. Most days, he was a soccer dad disguised as a tough guy. He loved taking his kids to practices and games as much as he did being present in every other aspect of their lives. As a new father myself at the time, he counseled and taught me the importance of doing whatever it takes to be there for your children, and he would always challenge that all fathers within an earshot distance to do the same.

It was personal for him.

He saw our youth as we should all see them, as our last best hope for a brighter tomorrow. He was adamant about us as black men being willing to get uncomfortably involved with our children in a society that labels and stereotypes us as all being absent in their lives. He challenged all men to be the types of dads that aren’t too cool to go to the school and have lunch with their daughters or have uncomfortable but necessary conversations with their sons about how to treat women with respect in a society that doesn’t defend them.