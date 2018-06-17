Pistons’ Reggie Bullock to transgender community: ‘I see y’all as people that I love’

The NYC Pride March is still a week away, but Reggie Bullock already is nervous. He has yet to decide on an outfit; he will get to that. He knows he is bringing his 5-year-old son with him to ride atop the NBA’s annual float.

Will Reggie Jr. ask questions? Probably. It is the first time the boy will be around the glitter, rainbows and flamboyant outfits that are a staple of LGBTQ pride parades.

Bullock explained his nerves on a phone call from his Detroit home. He was there for a couple of days before he goes to North Carolina to see his family and then flies to New York for the parade. Bullock, a 27-year-old small forward for the Pistons, is set to become the first active NBA player to ride on the Pride float.

“I want to stand up for the people who have lost people within that community over tragic murders,” Bullock said. “I just want to let them know that as a straight person, I am not within that community, but I see y’all as people and I see y’all as people that I love.”

For Bullock, this is personal.

In the early hours of July 16, 2014, Bullock’s sister, Mia Henderson, was stabbed to death in Baltimore. Henderson, 26 at the time of her death, was a transgender woman, born with male sex organs but identifying as female. According to the police report, she was stabbed in the back, arms and chest.

Henderson’s death was not an isolated incident. Federal data from 2016 shows that about 0.6 percent of the adult population of the United States — 1.4 million people — identifies as transgender, but that community experiences violence at a disproportionate rate. According to the most recent U.S. Transgender Survey, one in 10 respondents experienced physical violence in the previous year. In 2016, Mic.com released a database that tracked transgender homicides since 2010. The study found that from 2010 to 2014, the murder rate for people ages 15-34 was one in 12,000 people. Among black transgender women, that number was one in 2,600.

According to the Human Rights Campaign’s database, at least 28 transgender people were killed in the United States in 2017 — the most transgender deaths recorded in one year. In 2018, at least 12 transgender people have died as a result of fatal violence. The majority of transgender murder victims are women of color.

Sarah McBride, the Human Rights Campaign’s national press secretary, says transgender women of color face “significant and disproportionate” discrimination.

“When transphobia mixes with misogyny and racism, it can have dire consequences,” McBride said. “They are not facing one form of racism or bigotry — they are facing multiple forms, and that has a multiplying effect.”

Henderson, the eldest of five siblings and 3½ years older than Bullock, grew up loving to dance. She didn’t cede the basketball court to Bullock, though, as the two often played one-on-one in the front yard of their family home in North Carolina.

“She could beat me a little bit,” Bullock remembered, “but once I really started hooping, there wasn’t more of that.”

Henderson was particularly close with their grandmother, and the two would spend hours together talking, but she never formally came out to the family.

“It was more something we just picked up on,” Bullock said. “And once we picked up on it, she felt more comfortable with who she was becoming and she just started wearing women’s clothes and coming out more. It was hard just because my peers and most people didn’t really understand it as much, so people would kind of question it.”

Bullock emerged as a high school basketball star, winning two state championships and earning McDonald’s All-American honors before deciding to play at North Carolina. His sister never attended one of his college games because Bullock feared what people would think.

The 2013 first-round pick was immersed in his professional career when he found out about Henderson’s death in a text message.

Bullock, then a member of the Clippers, was at the arena after a practice. He had missed calls and texts from his younger sister, grandmother and mother. Detectives had tried to contact him too. Bullock called his sister back and she told him that Henderson had been killed. Bullock recalled the last words he spoke to Henderson: “I love you too.”

Three weeks after the killing, 46-year-old Shawn Oliver was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. At the time of her murder, Henderson had long fingernails, and police said they found DNA that matched Oliver’s underneath them. At the trial, the defense attorney said Oliver and Henderson had consensual sex. In January 2017, Oliver was acquitted on all counts. He currently is serving a 10-year sentence for an unrelated drug charge.

Bullock was in the gallery when Oliver was acquitted.

“Not guilty,” Bullock tweeted, followed by a broken-heart emoji. “#standupforMIA.”

Since then Bullock has partnered with GLAAD to raise awareness for issues the transgender community faces. In an interview after Henderson’s death, Bullock referred to his sister using “he” pronouns. He since has undergone GLAAD training programs and refers to her as “she.” He has an image of Henderson tattooed on his left leg and writes “RIP Mia Henderson” on his shoes before games.

Last season Bullock hosted an LGBTQ Pride night for the Pistons and appeared on a transgender visibility awareness panel in New York in March. He said he would love to see a transgender man play in the NBA and he recently tweeted that he hopes to see NBA teams play in rainbow-colored jerseys.

Bullock admits that if Henderson hadn’t died, he probably wouldn’t be championing this cause. He still is working to find the right words to explain his sister’s death to his son, who was just 1 ne and a half years old when Henderson died.

“It wasn’t hard for me to be able to do it because it’s something I have a passion for,” Bullock said. “It’s something that hit close to home, so that made me want to stand up for it. It’s going to be tough to try to persuade other straight men to dig deep and try to accept people. But I’m up for the challenge.”