Baltimore's Will Barton on signing long-term with Nuggets: 'I'm a loyal person'

Will Barton isn’t immune to LeBron James’ new presence in the NBA’s Western Conference. If anything, the Baltimore native said it could give a boost to him and his team, the Denver Nuggets.

“And DeMarcus [Cousins] with the Warriors, I feel like that’s going to be crazy, especially if he comes back healthy and is able to be the player that he once was,” Barton said Thursday at Waverly Elementary/Middle School, where he will hold his skills camp next week. “I look forward to playing both teams and both guys. Raises my game, love to compete against the best.”

After a breakout season where Barton scored a career-high 15.7 points a game playing in 81 games, he agreed to a four-year, $54 million contract this week to stay with the Nuggets. He’s been with the franchise four years, happily.

The Lake Clifton grad was frustrated with his role with the Portland Trail Blazers, who drafted him in 2012, where he was mostly saddled to the bench.

That’s why even when the Indiana Pacers, who offered $60 million this offseason but no guaranteed starting spot, Barton knew he’d take a discount and stay with the Nuggets.

“Once I got traded to Denver, they gave me an opportunity immediately. I played right away. That was really big for me, them giving me a chance to show my talents,” Barton said. “I’m a loyal person, and that sat big in my mind when making my decision in free agency, that was what I was looking for and the role I wanted. We both came together and got what we both wanted, and it kind of worked out really well.”

Barton said he expects to representing Baltimore in a bigger way in Colorado this fall.

“I feel like Denver’s definitely put me in that position where they want me to be that guy in the locker room, have that veteran presence, lead by example and talk to the young guys,” he said. “Get the team where we want to go. I fully look forward to that challenge and I embrace it.”

