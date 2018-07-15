IronBirds suffer 3-2 loss to Auburn

First came an opening-inning fielding error by shortstop Adam Hall. Then starter Jimmy Murphy threw a wild pitch, allowing runners to move to second and third with two outs.

These two miscues turned out to be detrimental in the Aberdeen IronBirds’ 3-2 loss to the Auburn Doubledays on Sunday afternoon. They allowed Israel Pineda to step into the batter’s box, and he capitalized by poking a two-run single to right field. It proved to be all the offensive production the Doubledays would need to hand the IronBirds their third loss in the past four games.

The IronBirds’ six-game home stand concludes Monday when they take on the Doubledays in the series finale at 11:05 a.m.

“We had a chance there, so you always like to have a chance late in the game,” IronBirds manager Kyle Moore said. “But the first couple of innings was where the difference was made. We came out maybe not locked in, ready to go for a four o'clock afternoon game, and made a couple of mistakes there that cost us.”

The IronBirds’ lack of clutch hitting (12 runners left on base) meant Murphy took the loss despite allowing one earned run in a career-high six innings. Following a sacrifice fly in the second inning that put the Doubledays ahead, 3-0, he threw four consecutive scoreless frames. In total, he allowed seven hits and recorded a pair of strikeouts compared to zero walks.

Murphy, who now boasts a 2.92 ERA in 24.2 innings, is still transitioning into being a starter for the IronBirds (13-16). He started three times last year in his first professional season and then began this summer in the bullpen. However, he’s since made four starts, going at least three innings in each outing.

On Sunday, he credited his lengthy appearance to the Doubledays’ aggressiveness at the plate, which allowed him to retire hitters quickly and keep his pitch count low.

“Just trying to compete and execute pitches,” Murphy said. “Errors are going to happen, so you’re going to have to bounce back from them, and I think those can dictate how your start ends up, how you respond to some of that stuff. So, it is what it is. It’s a tough loss, but there’s definitely some positives to gain from it.”

The IronBirds had plenty of chances to provide Murphy with run support. Their first run came in the second inning on an RBI double from Jaylen Ferguson, but the frame ended with him stranded on third after a ground out and a flyout. The IronBirds then put a runner on in five of the next seven innings but did not score their second run until the eighth frame. That’s when Seamus Curran knocked home Nick Horvath with a two-out RBI double.

But after a walk, which put the go-ahead run on base, right-hander Angel Guillen struck out Robert Neustrom to escape the jam.

Guillen picked up his second win of the season thanks to a five-inning relief appearance during which he allowed one run on four hits.

“They threw the ball over the plate and challenged hitters,” Doubledays manager Jerad Head said of his pitchers. “Pitched to contact if you will, but they bared down and got that out when they needed to.”