Former Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay dies in Gulf of Mexico plane crash

Roy Halladay didn’t hide his love of flying.

But Tuesday his love after baseball claimed his life.

The eight-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young award winner died at 40 years of age after his ICON A5 plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico around noon, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Department announced at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

“We know Roy as a person, as a caring husband who loved his wife Brandy,” Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said. “He loved his two boys tremendously. He coached our baseball teams. I can tell you, when he spoke of his family, he spoke with pride.”

Halladay was closely involved with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Department donating funds to purchase a K-9 named Doc — borrowing the future Hall of Famer’s nickname. He also participated in the department’s Fishing for Families charity event Friday in the same waters that took his life days later.

“He was probably one of the most humble human beings you’ll ever meet,” Nocco said.

No mayday calls were made from the two-passenger, single-engine plane, which crashed in shallow water about six feet deep approximately a quarter mile west of Ben Pilot Point in New Port Richey, FL, which is near Halladay’s Florida residence.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Department, the Pasco County Fire Rescue and Coast Guard also assisted in recovery efforts. The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting the investigation.

After retiring from baseball in 2013, Halladay, whose father was a pilot, became an amateur pilot.

While Halladay played just four of his 16 MLB seasons with the Phillies, the 203-game winner made a big impact on the franchise. Arriving in Philadelphia by trade in December 2009, Halladay joined the Phillies for the end of their reign at the top of the National League East.

In his first-career playoff appearance in 2010, Halladay threw his second no-hitter of the year. Halladay issued one walk in the gem against the Cincinnati Reds in the NLDS. He became the fifth pitcher to throw two no-hitters in the same year and just the second to throw a postseason no-no.

His first no-hitter that season was the 20th perfect game in major league history, a masterpiece in a 1-0 win over the Florida Marlins in May.

Since his retirement, Halladay has occasionally assisted both the Phillies and Blue Jays, who he spent the rest of his career with, as a spring training guest instructor.

“We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy Halladay’s untimely death,” the Phillies said in a statement released by the team. “There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we pass along our condolences to Brandy, Ryan and Braden.”

Halladay joins a list of baseball stars to die in a plane crash. Both Yankees catcher Thurman Munson (1979) and another former Phillies pitcher Cory Lidle (2006) both died in planes they were piloting. Pirates outfielder Roberto Clemente died in a plane crash while traveling from Puerto Rico to earthquake victims in Nicaragua on New Year's Eve in 1972.

