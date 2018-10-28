Dodgers react to President Trump's tweet criticizing Dave Roberts

Dodgers reliever Dylan Floro stood by his locker in a corner of the clubhouse, confused at the question a reporter posed him.

Something about a tweet from President Donald Trump about Game 4.

Floro had not seen the tweet, so the reporter held out his phone, and Floro scanned the glowing screen silently.

After giving up one hit while striking out seven, Rich Hill was removed from the game after 6 1/3 innings with Xander Bogaerts on base. The Dodgers went through two more in the inning as the Red Sox closed to 4-3 thanks to a three-run blast by Mitch Moreland.

Before seeing Trump’s tweet, Floro had expressed his frustration at criticism for an exhausted bullpen — one that shut down the Red Sox for 11 innings the night before, giving the Dodgers a 3-2 win in the longest game in World Series history.

Other Dodgers players asked about the tweet offered no reaction, but Floro’s composure cracked as he read.

“I wouldn’t say ‘nervous,’ ” Floro said. “I mean, they could go a totally different way… They weren’t saying anything last night when we dominated for eight innings. So we had a rough night tonight, but we’re gonna come back tomorrow and be ready to go.”

When asked about the tweet, Red Sox manager Alex Cora simply said: “Dave Roberts is a good manager.”

Then he announced that David Price would start Game 5 instead of Chris Sale.

Roberts sat at the podium in front of rows of reporters when he heard Trump’s words. He smiled at the news.

“The President said that?” Roberts said. “I’m happy he was tuning in and watching the game. I don’t know how many Dodger games he’s watched. I don’t think he was privy to the conversation. That’s one man’s opinion.”

