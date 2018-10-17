Dodgers' Manny Machado is fined but not suspended by MLB after Game 4 incident

Manny Machado has been fined by Major League Baseball for the incident that sparked a bench-clearing event Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

Machado was fined $10,000. The league does not announce player discipline beyond suspensions, but the fine was confirmed to The Times by a person familiar with the matter but not authorized to discuss it.

Machado was not suspended. He is in the Dodgers’ starting lineup for Wednesday’s Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

In the 10th inning of Tuesday’s game, Machado hit a routine ground ball to shortstop. As he arrived at first base, he hit the bag with his right foot, then appeared to swing his left leg and kick it against the back foot of Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar.

Aguilar hobbled away from the base and exchanged words with Machado. Benches cleared, but no punches were thrown, and order was quickly restored.

“He is a player that has a history with those types of incidents,” Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich told a crowd of reporters. “One time is an accident. It’s repeated over and over again. It’s a dirty play.

“It’s a dirty play by a dirty player.”

Brewers infielder Travis Shaw also called it “a dirty play.”

Said Machado: “I try to go out there and win for my team. If that’s their comments, that’s their comments. I can’t do nothing about that.”

Aguilar said Machado had apologized to him, and the two players briefly hugged when Machado reached first base in the final inning. Machado would not discuss the conversation between the players.

“What stays on the field, stays on the field, between the lines,” Machado said.

What happened on the play?

“I was trying to get over him and hit his foot,” Machado said.

“If that’s dirty, that’s dirty. I don’t know. Call it what you want.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts deflected the question of whether he understood why the Brewers were upset.

“I think Aggie had his foot on first base and didn’t give Manny a whole lot of room on the bag,” Roberts said. “I didn’t see the replay. So he stepped on his foot and I think that was what Manny was talking about. But we all worked it out.”

