Manny Machado makes his Dodgers debut in 6-4 win over Brewers

By the time Manny Machado made the first out of his Dodgers career, his new team was three outs from victory, with an All-Star closer waiting to deliver.

It would be a cliché to say Machado’s Dodgers debut went according to script, and besides any good script would have had him hitting a home run. He did not do that, but he did reach base in four of five plate appearances.

He neither scored nor drove in a run. He was booed every time up, since the home team tried to trade for him and the home fans were unhappy to see him traded to the visiting team.

But his team won. Enrique Hernandez hit a three-run home run, Chris Taylor scored twice, and the Dodgers opened the second half of the season with a 6-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Machado, who was liberated from the last-place Baltimore Orioles in the trade to the Dodgers, won a game as a visiting player for the first time since June 23.

The Dodgers had a fully-rested bullpen coming out of the All-Star break, and they were determined to use it. In the kind of slow-playing strategy that infuriates the commissioner, the Dodgers used a different reliever to face four consecutive batters in the eighth inning, with a 3-2 lead.

The strategy nearly cost them the game. They did not use closer Kenley Jansen in the All-Star game to keep him fresh, but they did not use him for more than three outs on Friday.

The Milwaukee eighth, with the Dodgers up 3-1: Scott Alexander got an out. Daniel Hudson gave up a home run to NL home run leader Jesus Aguilar. Zac Rosscup got an out. Dylan Floro gave up a single, and the Brewers had the tying run on base with two out.

Four-out save for Jansen? Not on this night. Floro got Hernan Perez to pop up.

After Hernandez hit a three-run homer for insurance in the top of the ninth inning, the Dodgers sent Floro back for the bottom of the ninth. After the first two Brewers reached base, the Dodgers finally summoned Jansen, who gave up a two-run triple to Christian Yelich before retiring Aguilar for the final out.

After Milwaukee starter Wade Miley mostly frustrated the Dodgers through six innings – one run, unearned, and it scored on a passed ball – the Brewers put a 1-1 game in the hands of 27-year-old rookie Taylor Williams.

It did not go well for the Brewers. Miley had faced 25 batters and given up four hits. Williams gave up hits to each of the first five batters he faced: single, double, single, single, double.

He gave up two runs, on a single by Chris Taylor and a double by Max Muncy, and he would have given up another had the Dodgers not tried to score catcher Yasmani Grandal from first base, on a double with none out. The Dodgers had a 3-1 lead, and all the runs they would need.

Dodgers starter Rich Hill endured six innings, with his pitches dancing in a manner he could not always control. He walked four, tying his season high. He struck out nine, one shy of his season high.

The Brewers put a man on third base against him with one out in the first inning, but he struck out the next two batters.

They did not get another man into scoring position until the fifth inning, with the Dodgers up 1-0. The Brewers put runners at the corners with one out. Hill struck out the next batter, one out from another escape.

But Yelich doubled, good for the tying run and – wait, what was this, the pitcher trying to score from first base? It was indeed Miley charging around third base and headed home, and Matt Kemp threw him out.

