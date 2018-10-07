Dodgers fail to put away Braves in Game 3; series lead now 2-1

On the verge of a sweep in the National League Division Series, the Dodgers could not recover from the dual shock of a disastrous second inning from Walker Buehler and a one-pitch letdown from Alex Wood in the sixth, taking a 6-5 defeat in Game 3 to the Braves. The offense surged to tie the game by the fifth but bungled away a series of opportunities afterward.

The command of Buehler malfunctioned in the second inning of his first postseason start. He walked the opposing pitcher with the bases loaded before surrendering a grand slam to Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna. After taking the haymaker, Buehler rebounded to sit down the final 10 hitters he faced and log five innings.

By the time Buehler exited, his teammates had tied the game. Justin Turner hit a single which led to two runs in the third. Taylor delivered a two-run shot in the fifth. Muncy evened the score a few batters later.

Wood handed back the lead in the sixth. He was tormented by former teammate Freddie Freeman, who blasted a curveball over the right-field wall.

Buehler won the equivalent of a playoff game Oct. 1, clinching the National League West for the Dodgers in Game 163. Hyun-Jin Ryun logged seven scoreless innings in Game 1. Clayton Kershaw topped his teammate by going eight in Game 2.

The Dodgers were set up well for the third game. Buehler brims with confidence, a quality his teammates cannot help notice. Justin Turner crystallized Buehler’s attitude in the hours before the game.

“When he has the ball, when he’s on the mound, he thinks he’s better than everyone,” Turner said. “And that’s a good thing.”

Buehler looked unfazed in Sunday’s first inning. He blew away Acuna, the 20-year-old sensation, with a 98-mph fastball for a strikeout in a five-pitch first inning. He benefited from the overzealous of the Atlanta hitters, much like Kershaw did two days prior.

The Braves tried a different approach in the second inning: Patience. Nick Markakis, the All-Star outfielder, led off with a four-pitch walk. Buehler struck out the next two batters he faced, then gave up a single to second baseman Ozzie Albies. Cody Bellinger fumbled the ball in center field, which let Albies advance to second. With a base open, Roberts intentionally walked former Dodger Charlie Culberson so Buehler could face opposing pitcher Sean Newcomb.

Buehler promptly lost his control. He let fastballs leak up and away, unable to make contact with the strike zone. A visit from catcher Yasmani Grandal did not settle Buehler down. He walked Newcomb on four pitches to force in a run.

The crowd at SunTrust Field howled after every misfire. They waved their red styrofoam axes and wailed the stunningly retrograde Tomahawk chop. Inside the maelstrom, Buehler searched for both his release point and an escape route. Neither would appear against Acuna.

Buehler opened their second encounter with three more balls. Buehler might have thrown a fourth, but Acuña stepped away from the plate on the 3-0 pitch and umpire Gary Cederstrom gave Buehler credit for a high strike. The gift backfired moments later.

Buehler stuck with the fastball at 3-1. The pitch clocked at 98 mph. Acuna was not late this time. He detonated the baseball into the left-field seats to become the youngest player in postseason history to hit a grand slam. Buehler tugged at his jersey and stared at the scoreboard.

The Dodgers produced a pair of runs in the third inning, yet missed a chance for more. A pair of walks from Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor facilitated Newcomb’s exit. Into the game jogged Kevin Gausman, the pitcher initially slated to start Game 3 before the Braves changed course on Saturday. Newcomb surrendered an RBI single to Turner, and Acuña overran the baseball to allow another run to score.

After a walk by Muncy, Manny Machado stepped in against Gausman, his former teammate in Baltimore. Machado swung through a 3-2 splitter to strand two runners.

The disappointment evaporated in the fifth. A walk by Grandal set up Taylor. When Gausman hung a splitter, Taylor whacked it into the Dodgers bullpen to cut the lead to one. Gausman would exit one batter later, with two outs and Muncy at the plate.

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker sent left-handed pitcher Max Fried for Muncy. Despite his status as a platoon player, Muncy still produced an .891 on-base-plus-slugging percentage against lefties during the regular season. He unleashed his brawn on a belt-high curveball from Fried. Muncy flipped his bat as the game-tying solo shot cleared the right-center fence.

The sixth inning was infuriating for the Dodgers. At the plate, they wasted a leadoff double by Matt Kemp, who was cut down trying to score from third base on a grounder, then failed to score with the bases loaded against skittish reliever Touki Toussaint. In the bottom of the inning, Freeman crushed a first-pitch curveball for a go-ahead homer off Wood.

The Dodgers squandered another chance in the eighth. Brian Dozier came off the bench with a single against Braves reliever A.J. Minter. He advanced to second base on a wild pitch. A two-out walk by Grandal brought Puig to the plate. Minter pumped an 0-1 fastball at the shins. Puig decided to swing. He tapped a grounder into Culberson’s glove for the third out.

