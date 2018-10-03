Cubs’ season ends with 2-1, 13-inning loss to Rockies in NL wild-card game

After watching his offense sink to new depths for seven innings Tuesday night, Cubs manager Joe Maddon called for measures more drastic than pulling starter Jon Lester after six innings of four-hit ball and summoning Jason Heyward to pinch-hit with the bases loaded in the seventh.

Maddon inserted pinch-runner Terrance Gore after Anthony Rizzo singled with two outs in the eighth. That move paid off when Gore stole second base and Javier Baez came through with a game-tying double for the Cubs’ second run in 19 innings.

And after using three relievers, in the ninth Maddon summoned Pedro Strop, whose left hamstring was deemed healthy enough to pitch for the first time since Sept. 13; starter Cole Hamels then pitched two scoreless innings and Kyle Hendricks came in for the 13th.

But after retiring the first four batters he faced, Hendricks allowed three consecutive hits — topped by .170 hitter Tony Wolters’ RBI single — with two outs in the 13th that saddled the Cubs with a draining 2-1 loss in the National League wild-card game that eliminated them to end their puzzling season.

The loss ended a Cubs season that featured 95 victories but their inability to hold a five-game lead with four weeks left in the regular season forced them into a win-or-else scenario after losing to the Brewers 3-1 in Monday’s NL Central tiebreaker.

The eighth-inning comeback briefly alleviated the stress that had been mounting over an offense that struggled against left-hander Kyle Freeland, who showed no effects from pitching on only three days’ rest, while wasting Lester’s six innings of four-hit ball.

The Cubs led the NL with a .258 batting average without the services of slugger Kris Bryant for nearly eight weeks. But their lack of timely hitting contributed largely to losing the five-game lead they had as recently as Sept. 3.

Their frustrations reached a new low in the seventh even after they loaded the bases on a catcher’s interference call on Drew Butera after it appeared pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella grounded out.

But reliever Adam Ottavino, who hurled a wild pitch and walked Contreras, struck out Heyward on a 97 mph sinker to end the threat. Heyward replaced Kyle Schwarber after Butera’s error.

The Cubs scored one or zero runs in 39 games during the regular season, and their frustrations continued when Ben Zobrist and Albert Almora Jr. led off the first two innings with singles but couldn’t advance.

Freeland received some help from center fielder Charlie Blackmon, who sprinted to the gap in right center to rob Contreras of an extra base hit that would have scored Almora.

After Almora’s hit, Freeland carved up the Cubs’ batters by jamming them with cut fastballs and altering the tempo of his windup on occasion.

Freeland jammed Bryant on a soft pop to second to end the third, and he did the same with Rizzo on a grounder to short to open the fourth.

The Cubs fell behind early for the third consecutive game, and the damage could have been worse had it not been for the sharpness of Lester after walking Blackmon and surrendering a double to DJ LeMahieu to start the game. The damage stopped after Nolan Arenado hit a sacrifice fly.

Lester proceeded to lean more on his curveball on the outside corner to strike out Trevor Story and Matt Holliday to end the first. Lester retired 17 of the next 19 batters after the double to LeMahieu until Story doubled to left-center.

But Lester rebounded quickly by striking out Holliday on his 86th and final pitch and responding with a yell and fist pump. Lester lowered his postseason ERA to 2.51 in 154 innings.

Here’s how the game unfolded:

Rockies take 1-0 lead in first

Cubs left-hander Jon Lester issued a leadoff walk to Charlie Blackmon, who advanced to third when D.J. LeMahieu’s hit got stuck in the ivy in left field for a ground-rule double. Blackmon then scored on Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly to center field for a 1-0 Rockies lead. But Lester struck out Trevor Story and Matt Holliday to strand LeMahieu on third base.

Almora makes big catch

Cubs center fielder Albert Almora leaped to catch David Dahl’s long fly ball at the wall to highlight Lester’s 1-2-3 second inning. Almora then singled to lead off the bottom of the second, but the Cubs didn’t get on the board, thanks in part to Charlie Blackmon’s running grab in center field to rob catcher Willson Contreras of a hit.

Lester strands Holliday