Cubs' season ends with 11-1 loss to Dodgers in Game 5 of NLCS

The Dodgers advanced to their first World Series since 1988 Thursday night at Wrigley Field, knocking off the defending champion Cubs with an 11-1 victory in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

Enrique Hernandez hit three home runs, including a crushing third-inning grand slam, to help the Dodgers win the series 4-1. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw held the Cubs to one earned run on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts over six innings.

Hernandez hit a second-inning solo shot off Cubs left-hander Jose Quintana, and he stepped to bat against reliever Hector Rondon with the bases loaded in the third. His grand slam traveled 390 feet into right-center field to put the Cubs in great danger of being eliminated in the must-win game.

Quintana, who joined the Cubs in a July trade with the crosstown rival White Sox, gave up six earned runs on six hits over two-plus innings. He issued a leadoff walk in the first inning to Chris Taylor, and Taylor beat Ben Zobrist’s throw to the plate when Cody Bellinger hit an RBI double down the right-field line.

Quintana gave up four straight hits to open the third inning, including Justin Turner’s RBI single and two more singles to load the bases. Cubs manager Joe Maddon lifted him for Rondon with nobody out.

John Lackey, perhaps pitching in the final game of his career, gave up a pair of runs in the fourth on Logan Forsythe’s two-run double to left field. Lackey, who hasn’t announced his retirement, finished his night with a 1-2-3 fifth inning.

Kershaw didn’t give up a hit over the first 3 1/3 innings until Kris Bryant hit a solo homer to left field with one out in the fourth.

Hernandez capped his huge night with a two-run homer off reliever Mike Montgomery in the ninth inning to finish with seven RBIs.

The Cubs had won the 2016 NLCS against the Dodgers 4-2 on the way to their first World Series championship since 1908. But they fell in a 3-0 NLCS hole this year, fighting off elimination with a victory Wednesday night before faltering Thursday.

— Colleen Kane

