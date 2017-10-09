Anthony Rizzo's RBI single lifts Cubs to 2-1 win over Nationals in Game 3 of NLDS

Anthony Rizzo knocked in the winning run with a bloop single in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Cubs a 2-1 victory over the Nationals in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Monday at Wrigley Field.

The game featured a terrific duel between the starting pitchers, Jose Quintana for the Cubs and Max Scherzer for the Nationals.

The Cubs took a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-five series that will continue with Game 4 on Tuesday at Wrigley.

The Nationals drew first blood thanks to a miscue in left field by the Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber. In the top of the sixth, the catcher-turned-outfielder dropped a two-out fly ball by Daniel Murphy and then kicked it to give the Nats a runner on third. After manager Joe Maddon replaced Quintana with Pedro Strop, Ryan Zimmerman doubled him Murphy.

Manager Dusty Baker, after a long chat on the mound, pulled Scherzer, who thought Sunday he could throw up to 100 pitches.

In the seventh, the Cubs rallied when Ben Zobrist broke up Scherzer’s no-hit bid with a one-out double and after Sammy Solis came on in relief, pinch-hitter Albert Almora Jr. knocked in the tying run with a single.

The Cubs pulled out the victory thanks to Rizzo’s two-out blooper that dropped into center field and scored pinch-runner Leonys Martin in the bottom of the eighth.

At the plate

The Cubs managed four hits, one each by Rizzo, Zobrist, Almora Jr. and Jason Heyward. Zimmerman, Jayson Werth and Michael A. Taylor each had hits for the Nationals.

On the mound

Quintana went 5 2/3 innings, giving up one unearned run on two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. The left-hander threw 96 pitches, 63 for strikes before being replaced by Strop. Carl Edwards Jr. pitched a scoreless eighth and got the win when Wade Davis mowed down the Nats in the ninth.

For the Nationals, Scherzer allowed a run on one hit with three walks and seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings in his return from a hamstring injury.

In the field

With a runner on first in the top of the third inning of a scoreless game, Cubs outfielder Jon Jay made a terrific running catch of a ball hit deep into the right-centerfield gap by the Nationals’ Matt Wieters to end the inning.

Ben Zobrist made a diving stop on a ball hit by Trea Turner to lead off the top of the eighth and threw out the speedy lead-off hitter.

Up next

Game 4: Tuesday, 4:38 p.m. or 7:08 p.m.; TBS

RH Jake Arrieta (14-10, 3.53) vs. RH Tanner Roark (13-11, 4.67).

--Chris Kuc

