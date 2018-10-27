By the numbers: Dodgers win historic Game 3 of the World Series on walk-off HR

Game 3 of the World Series kept going and going and going. It finally ended around 3:30 a.m. EST. Here are some of the key numbers from the game, won by the Dodgers, 3-2, on a walk-off home run by Max Muncy:

2: Performances of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" by the stadium organist. It was played during the seventh-inning stretch and the second seventh-inning (14th inning) stretch.

3: Home runs (Red Sox — Jackie Bradley Jr. in 8th inning; Dodgers — Joc Pederson in 3rd inning; Max Muncy in 18th inning)

5 hours, 41 minutes: Previous record for longest World Series game by time (Game 3 in 2005 between White Sox and. Astros)

7 hours, 20 minutes: New record for longest World Series game by time (Game 3 Friday night/Saturday morning between Red Sox and Dodgers)

14: Previous record for longest World Series game by innings (three times — 1914, 2005, 2015)

18: Innings played (new World Series record)

18: Combined hits (Red Sox — 7; Dodgers — 11)

18: Pitchers used (Red Sox — 9; Dodgers — 9)

34: Combined strikeouts (Red Sox — 19; Dodgers — 15)

46: Players used (Red Sox — 23; Dodgers — 23)

118: At-bats (Red Sox — 61; Dodgers — 57)

561: Combined pitches (Red Sox — 283; Dodgers — 271)