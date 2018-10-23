Staff picks for the World Series between the Dodgers and Red Sox

Jon Meoli, reporter

Two of the most relentless offenses in the game will test each other’s top-heavy pitching staffs, but Boston’s just a little deeper on all fronts. Expect Mookie Betts’ star to be solidified even further in this series. Red Sox in 6.

Peter Schmuck, columnist

The Sox seem to have everything working for them, so if the pitchers can resist throwing at Manny Machado during every one of his at-bats, they should be able to hold the line while the offense does what it has done all year — drive opposing pitchers crazy with their patient approach at the plate and penchant for getting big, two-out hits. Should be a very entertaining Fall Classic. Red Sox in 6.

Josh Land, editor

This is the best possible matchup for all parties involved, especially for the accountants in the major league office. Add in the Manny Machado-Red Sox intrigue on baseball’s biggest stage, as well as tons of star power and two of the best pitching staffs in the game, and this should be a great series. The Red Sox do seem like a buzz saw considering their quick work of the Astros — albeit aided by an awful call. But the Dodgers are due, and Machado will head into free agency a world champ. Dodgers in 7.

Jen Badie, editor

The Red Sox have quickly dispatched two teams that won 100-plus games in the Yankees and Astros with strong starting pitching and timely hitting. They’re averaging 6.22 runs per game and keeping opponents to 3.89 during the postseason. They’re more rested than the Dodgers, and have home-field advantage and a 5-0 road record in the playoffs. Red Sox in 6.

C.J. Doon, editor

If the teams stick to their classic uniforms (no red tops please, Red Sox), this is one of the most eye-pleasing matchups in baseball. This series also features the majors’ oldest (Fenway Park) and third-oldest (Dodger Stadium) ballparks, which adds another layer to an all-time matchup. But the reason everyone will be watching is for the stars. That’s what you get with Boston owning baseball's highest opening-day payroll at $224 million, and Los Angeles not far behind ($179 million, fifth-highest). The bet here is Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez shine just a little bit brighter. Red Sox in 7.