Did Manny Machado return to his Baltimore roots during the World Series national anthem?

“O” Manny.

Standing for the national anthem at Camden Yards for hundreds of games may have rubbed off on Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado.

During “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Game 1 of the World Series in Boston on Tuesday night, some were wondering whether the longtime former Oriole might have mouthed the letter “O” just as Baltimore fans do. (Though Baltimore fans tend to do so with more gusto than Machado’s barely perceptible “O.”)

With that small act, Orioles fans may feel they can throw their support back toward him in the World Series after some of the high-profile controversies from the National League Championship Series, including his lack of hustle, the bench-clearing kick of first baseman Jesus Aguilar’s leg in Game 4 and the lewd gesture toward the stands in Milwaukee in Game 7.