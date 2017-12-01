Former Oriole Gregg Zaun fired as Blue Jays TV analyst for 'inappropriate' behavior toward women

Gregg Zaun, the former Orioles catcher, has been fired from his job as Toronto Blue Jays analyst for Rogers Sportsnet for “inappropriate” comments and behavior toward female co-workers at the company.

The 46-year-old, who is the nephew of former Orioles great Rick Dempsey, started his career with the Orioles and played for 16 years. He also caught for the Marlins, Rangers, Royals, Astros, Rockies, Blue Jays, Rays and Brewers. He won a World Series ring with the Marlins in 1997.

Zaun, who became a Blue Jays analyst in 2011, did not have physical or sexual contact with any of the women, according to a report on Sportsnet’s website. But Sportsnet received complaints from multiple female employees about his behavior and comments. Here’s the statement from Rick Brace, president of Rogers Media, parent company of Sportsnet:

“This week, we received complaints from multiple female employees at Sportsnet regarding inappropriate behaviour and comments by Gregg Zaun in the workplace. After investigating the matter, we decided to terminate his contract, effective immediately.

This type of behaviour completely contradicts our standards and our core values. We must all be held to the same standard – regardless of our position, our contributions or our status.

We believe in a professional workplace where all employees feel comfortable and respected. We believe in a culture where our employees share their feedback openly and honestly.

We are grateful to the employees who spoke with us and we will take every measure to protect their privacy.”

Over his playing career, which began in 1995 with the Orioles, Zaun hit .252 with 88 home runs and 446 RBI in 1,232 games. He returned to the Orioles briefly in 2009 and retired after playing 28 games in 2010 with the Brewers.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.