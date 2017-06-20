Washington College men’s lacrosse coach Jeff Shirk was surprised by snub of goalie Ben Flood

When the Centennial Conference announced its all-league honorees May 9, Washington College coach Jeff Shirk thought junior Ben Flood had a strong chance to be named to the first team.

Instead, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound goalkeeper was given honorable-mention status despite leading the conference in save percentage (.588) and total saves (183) and ranking fourth in goals-against average (8.44) for the Shoremen, who compiled a 9-7 overall record and a 3-5 mark in the league. So you can imagine Shirk’s reaction when he saw where his goalie was placed.

“I was [surprised],” he said. “Obviously, we’ve got a very good conference and there’s very good goalies, and you don’t want to take away anything from anybody else. But I think a lot of the recognition on the defensive side of the ball is dictated by your record and what you do, and that’s just the reality. So I was surprised a little bit, but I also understand. Knowing Ben, he’s going to use this as motivation and he’s going to come back even stronger next year because it’s going to motivate him to work even harder. He’s a good kid with his head on right. So hopefully as a senior next year, we can have a little more success as a team and he gets a little more notoriety.”

Flood actually finished with a better goals-against average in 2016 (8.28), but his save percentage of .536 was lower. Shirk said Flood’s improved play this past spring was an extension of his 17-save performance in a 10-3 loss to Gettysburg in the 2016 season finale April 30.

“It’s interesting with goalies because in all of my years of coaching, the first year that a goalie starts is a little bit of a roller coaster where you’ve got your ups and downs and then your second year as a starter is when it really settles in, and that was definitely the case with Ben,” he said. “He picked up right where he left off from his sophomore year and just kept building from there. I think he had great confidence and really learned how to mentally prepare for each game. So he was always there, he was just so consistent.”

Despite the Centennial Conference snub, Shirk takes an enormous amount of comfort in knowing that Flood will return next year to fortify a defense that ranked 37th in Division III after surrendering only 8.3 goals per game.

“Anytime you have key guys that played really well coming back and especially in a position like the goal where it’s so crucial and really where your success hinges on the success of that person, it definitely gets me excited about it, and I definitely have a high confidence level going into next year with him coming back,” Shirk said.

