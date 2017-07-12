Ten former, current Maryland men’s lacrosse players named to training team for 2018 World Championship

The pool of 71 candidates for the 2018 United States men’s lacrosse national team was trimmed to 49 on Wednesday afternoon after three days of tryouts at the US Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, and the roster includes 10 former and current Maryland players.

The former Terps are midfielders Mike Chanenchuk, John Haus, Drew Snider and Joe Walters; defensemen Jesse Bernhardt and Tim Muller; goalkeeper Brian Phipps; long-stick midfielder Michael Ehrhardt; and short-stick defensive midfielder Jake Bernhardt. The lone current Maryland representative is midfielder Connor Kelly, who recently completed his junior year with 46 goals and 11 assists.

Haus, a former Lutherville resident who plays for the Charlotte Hounds of Major League Lacrosse, is tied for second in the MLL in scoring with 36 points on 22 goals and 14 assists. Jake Bernhardt, a member of the Ohio Machine, is tied for seventh in the league with 34 points with 18 goals and 16 assists.

Chanenchuk is fourth on the Hounds with 25 points on 13 goals (including one 2-pointer) and 11 assists. Snider is tied for fifth on the Denver Outlaws in points with 14 and tied for eighth in ground balls with 19.

Walters has 13 goals and 12 assists for the New York Lizards and is coming off a 2016 season in which he scored a career-best 50 points on 23 goals and 27 assists. Phipps, a former Annapolis resident and Severn graduate, has been the Chesapeake Bayhawks’ primary starter.

The Bayhawks’ Jesse Bernhardt is in a three-way tie with the Hounds’ Ehrhardt and the Atlanta Blaze’s Scott Ratliff for the MLL lead in caused turnovers with 14 and ranks fifth among defensemen in ground balls with 40. Ehrhardt is also tied for second in the league in ground balls with 46, while Muller has recorded one ground ball and one takeaway for the Florida Launch.

Johns Hopkins placed four players on the squad. They are attackman Ryan Brown, midfielder Paul Rabil, and defensemen Tucker Durkin and Michael Evans.

Brown, a former Sykesville resident and Calvert Hall graduate who plays for the Hounds, ranks second in the MLL in goals with 27 and is tied for fifth in points with 35. The Lizards’ Rabil is tied for ninth in scoring with 33 points.

Durkin has collected eight ground balls and two caused turnovers for the Launch. Evans, a former Davidsonville resident and South River graduate, has posted five ground balls and four takeaways for the Bayhawks.

Loyola Maryland is represented by Ratliff, the long-stick midfielder, and defenseman Joe Fletcher. Ratliff leads all long-poles with 48 ground balls, while Fletcher is tied for the Lizards lead in takeaways with four and ranks third in ground balls with 21.

Salisbury has one player on the roster in long-stick midfielder Kyle Hartzell. The former Dundalk resident and Archbishop Curley graduate has 20 ground balls and two caused turnovers for the Lizards.

There are five players from the Bayhawks, and three are midfielders. Myles Jones (Duke) is tied for ninth in the MLL in scoring with 33 points, Matt Abbott (Syracuse) ranks second on the team in points with 19 and fifth in ground balls with 19, and rookie Jake Froccaro (Villanova) has registered 12 points on seven goals (including one 2-pointer) and four assists.

Attackman Matt Danowski, who ranks second on Chesapeake in assists with seven, and long-stick midfielder C.J. Costabile, who is second on the team in ground balls with 34 and is tied for fourth in caused turnovers with five, round out the Bayhawks.

Another player with local ties is former North Carolina attackman Marcus Holman. The Gilman graduate leads the MLL in both goals (28) and points (40).

The squad will return to US Lacrosse to train over Labor Day weekend before competing in a pair of competitions. Then the team will seek to capture its 10th World Lacrosse Championship in a tournament hosted by the Federation of International Lacrosse in Netanya, Israel, from July 12-21, 2018.

The United States has won nine titles, including six straight from 1982 to 2002. Canada has won the remaining three, in 1987, 2006 and 2014. Australia has been the only other nation to reach the championship final, falling in 1967, 1982 and 1994.

The U.S. team is led by head coach John Danowski, who guided Duke to NCAA Division I championships in 2010, 2013 and 2014. His staff includes Joe Amplo, head coach at Marquette; Tony Resch, head coach of the MLL’s Charlotte Hounds; and Seth Tierney, head coach at Hofstra.

