Towson vs. Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Three things to watch

Towson has won only two of 11 meetings with Syracuse, which is riding a nine-game winning streak in this series. The Tigers are playing in their second straight NCAA tournament quarterfinal, but are seeking their first berth in the semifinals since 2001. The Orange are making their third consecutive appearance in the quarterfinals and are looking for their first trip to the final four since 2013.

Towson (11-4) is one of only two unseeded teams left in the postseason after a 12-8 victory over seventh-seeded Penn State in the first round. (Duke is the other.) Senior attackman Joe Seider paced the offense with a season-high six points on four goals and two assists. The Sparks resident and Hereford graduate has already set a career best in assists with 10 and is three points shy of his career high of 41.

Syracuse (13-2), the No. 2 seed, participated in its 11th one-goal game of this spring in edging Yale, 11-10, in the first round. The team improved to 9-2 in those games thanks to the heroics of attackman Stephen Rehfuss, who scored the game-winner – his only goal of the night – with 2:09 left in regulation. The redshirt freshman has scored 12 of his 21 points this year in the fourth quarter.

Here are a few factors that could play a role in the outcome at Delaware Stadium in Newark, Del., on Sunday at noon.

1) Syracuse’s starting midfield. The Orange boast the No. 11 offense in Division I, and their two leading scorers are a pair of midfielders in redshirt senior Sergio Salcido (17 goals and 33 assists) and senior Nick Mariano (34 G, 15 A). The duo combined for three goals and two assists against Yale, but add in freshman midfielder Jamie Trimboli (13 G, 2 A), and they are the catalysts for Syracuse. It just so happens that the strength of Towson’s defense is its Rope unit of senior long-stick midfielder Tyler Mayes (37 ground balls and 37 caused turnovers), sophomore short-stick defensive midfielder Zach Goodrich (44 GB, 14 CT), and senior short-stick defensive midfielder Jack Adams (15 GB, 5 CT). But would coach Shawn Nadelen consider moving junior defenseman Sid Ewell (20 GB, 10 CT) to double-pole the Orange’s potent midfield?

“I’ve seen it done with teams that have played them,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a bad idea. Obviously, they’ve got pretty talented players, but they’ve also got pretty talented players at attack," Nadelen said. "If you leave those guys to double up Salcido and Mariano, you’re exposing yourself to their attack being able to get loose and get free and get their hands free and stuff by putting a short stick on them. So we’ve got to see how the game is going. We’re pretty confident in our defensive midfield and what those guys have done so far this season. I know they’ll be excited for the challenge coming up with one of the best midfields in the country right now.”

2) Towson’s faceoff unit. The health of sophomore Alex Woodall is the biggest concern for the Tigers as the Annapolis resident and St. Mary’s graduate – who ranks ninth in the country in faceoff percentage at 60.9 and is tied for 20th in ground balls per game at 5.7 – is nursing a left hamstring injury sustained in that win at Penn State. Junior Connor Harryman, who won six of 11 draws after replacing Woodall, would become the primary faceoff specialist if Woodall is unable to play or is limited. Syracuse has leaned on senior Ben Williams, but he won only one of 12 draws against Yale. Still, Williams is the program’s career leader in faceoff wins (626) and can still turn the momentum of a contest.

“He’s strong,” Nadelen said. “That was kind of an anomaly with the way the Yale thing happened, and the Yale kid is really strong, too. I think he just had a really strong day that day, and Ben wasn’t at his best. So I can imagine that he’ll come out ready to redeem himself a little bit.”

3) Syracuse’s fortitude. Towson’s senior class is a veteran group that has collected 47 victories, which is a Division I record for the school. And while Orange have been practically guaranteed an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament, the Tigers have won essentially three elimination games to get to this stage. But as mentioned above, Syracuse is 9-2 in one-goal decisions this spring and will not blink in the face of a fourth-quarter deficit. So which side will demonstrate calm and execution if the situation calls for both?

“They’ve definitely been battle-tested this year,” Nadelen said of Syracuse. “If you look at their schedule and the amount of one-goal victories they’ve achieved, that’s a team that has a lot of poise, a lot of confidence in their ability to earn wins in tough environments and adversity. … They’re a tough team. They’ve got some seniors that are playing very good lacrosse right now.”

