Towson men’s lacrosse hoping to use NCAA tournament experience to its advantage

After clashing with Notre Dame and Denver in the first round of the NCAA Division I tournament each of the past two years, Towson finally gets to play the role of veteran this time.

Although unseeded, the Tigers (10-4) will make their third consecutive appearance in the NCAA postseason at seventh-seeded Penn State (12-3) on Saturday at noon in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions, on the other hand, have not played in the tournament since 2013, which means none of the current players have experienced the anxiety associated with the playoffs.

So, could Towson’s familiarity with the NCAA tournament be an advantage for the Colonial Athletic Association champion?

“Potentially,” coach Shawn Nadelen said Tuesday morning. “We have experience in tournament play both from our conference and the NCAAs. So we hope that allows our guys to settle into the game – maybe sooner than theirs if there are any nerves or anything like that. We’ve also shown this year in a couple big games that we haven’t been so skilled early on due to guys being overly excited and nervous. But having been there and having experience is never a bad thing.”

Nadelen recalled the Tigers’ debut in the 2015 postseason in a play-in game against High Point. Towson trailed 5-0 in the first 11 minutes of that game before rallying for a 10-8 win, and Nadelen chalked up the team’s slow start to nerves.

“I think it’s for everybody,” he said. “It’s the NCAA tournament, and the games obviously mean that much more. If you win, you move on. So I think for every team and every player, there’s got to be some form of that.”

The Tigers will open the playoffs on the road for the third consecutive year. But they are 5-1 away from Johnny Unitas Stadium this spring, and Nadelen said he does not anticipate the players being fazed by another road trip.

“We’ve had a lot of road games this year,” he said. “Road games are road games in the NCAA tournament or regular season or conference playoffs. You have to treat it as a game whether you’re home or away. We’ve got to handle our business, we have to eliminate the distractions, and we’ve got to be prepared and ready to play.”

