Highlight-reel goal was icing on cake for Towson attackman Joe Seider

Two days after scoring a goal that the NCAA ranked No. 7 in its Top 10 plays of the weekend, Towson senior attackman Joe Seider is somewhat incredulous when he watches a replay.

“It was pretty incredible,” the Sparks resident and Hereford graduate said Tuesday. “It’s still pretty astonishing for me to see where that ball went. I think it had something to with the extra work, but I think it was more luck. I was going for that area, but to put it right there, that was a pretty special moment for me, especially in that game.”

Seider scored four goals in the Tigers’ 10-7 win over No. 2 seed Syracuse in an NCAA Division I tournament quarterfinal Sunday, including three in the first quarter. But it was his final goal with 2:12 left in the second period that had the lacrosse community talking.

Moving to his right from just inside the restraining line, Seider shot a three-quarters attempt from about 16 yards outside of the right hash marks that clipped the top of the left post and banked into the net behind senior goalkeeper Evan Molloy. Social media was buzzing after ESPN played video of Seider’s shot several times, and network analyst Ryan Boyle, a four-time All-American attackman at Princeton, described the goal as one that every player dreams of scoring.

Seider agreed. “That’s what every kid wants to do, just put it right in that spot," he said. "So to do that in that game was a pretty amazing feeling.”

Seider, who joked that he called the upper left corner before firing the shot, has been one of Towson’s most prolific scorers with 124 career goals, which ranks third all-time. He also has taken a school-record 475 shots.

Coach Shawn Nadelen smiled when asked about Seider’s highlight-reel goal.

“Joe was feeling it on Sunday, and that’s a dangerous thing and a nice thing for our program and our guys,” he said. “He was very confident. You could just see that when he got the goals early. Just really aggressive and very confident. When he gets his hands free and he can let it rip, it’s hard to get in front of it. He put that in a great spot.”

As thrilling as that fourth goal was, Seider said he was more satisfied with scoring that many goals to propel the Tigers to their first trip to the national semifinals since 2001.

“It was an incredible experience to play in the quarterfinals in front of a great crowd like that,” he said. “I’ve just got to give credit to all my teammates. They really helped me out with those four goals. … So I think it was just an incredible experience.”

