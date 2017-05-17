Tagged with underdog label again, Towson men’s lacrosse eager for chance to prove itself again

One of only two unseeded teams left in quarterfinals of the NCAA Division I tournament, Towson is perhaps the longest shot to advance to the Final Four in Foxborough, Mass. The lack of confidence in the Tigers might be insulting to some, but it is used as fuel for the players.

“I think that our program over the course of the four years that I’ve been here has really embraced the role of a confident underdog,” senior goalkeeper Matt Hoy said Tuesday afternoon. “Everyone in the locker room has confidence in our ability and our ability to win games. But we also understand that to the outside world, we are considered underdogs. So we really relish the fact that every time we get on the field, we can band together as brothers and kind of prove ourselves time and time again.”

That attitude helped Towson upset No. 2 seed and 2015 national champion Denver in the first round of last year’s tournament before falling to No. 7 seed Loyola Maryland in the quarterfinals. It’s the same demeanor that propelled the Tigers (11-4) to upend No. 7 seed Penn State, 12-8, in another first-round game Saturday.

“We had confidence going into that game,” said senior long-stick midfielder Tyler Mayes, a Bel Air resident and Calvert Hall graduate. “We have the utmost trust in everybody on our team, and inside our locker room is really all we’re worried about. We know that every game is going to be a tough game, and Penn State is a very good team. But we had confidence in ourselves that we would be able to move onto the next round.”

To advance to its first NCAA tournament semifinal since 2001, Towson will have to solve No. 2 seed Syracuse, which edged Yale, 11-10, on Sunday night to improve to 9-2 in one-goal decisions. The Orange (13-3) have won the past nine meetings with the Tigers, but the sides have not played since 2000.

Coach Shawn Nadelen said that history won’t dissuade Towson.

“They believe in themselves, and they believe in what they can accomplish as a team,” he said. “They know that we have another opportunity this week to prepare for and play another tough opponent in the quarterfinals. If we earn the victory, then we move onto the Final Four. But I think the biggest thing for these guys is the preparation, especially through a tough week. We’ve got finals going on this week. So making sure we’re locked in mentally both academically as well as the lacrosse side will be a bit of a challenge for the guys this week, but I think these guys are really focused on being able to attack the week.”

