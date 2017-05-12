Stevenson men looking forward to rematch with RIT in NCAA third round on Saturday

Under usual circumstances, Stevenson and its fans might balk at the idea of playing against the top seed of the NCAA Division III tournament’s North Region in the third round. Unless that top seed is the Rochester Institute of Technology.

The Mustangs (14-5) and host Tigers (17-2) will tangle Saturday at 1 p.m. at RIT Turf Field in Rochester, N.Y., and recent history would suggest that the outlook does not look inviting for Stevenson.

That’s because RIT owns a 4-3 record against the Mustangs that includes a four-game winning streak. In fact, the last time Stevenson emerged victorious was in the 2013 NCAA tournament final for a 16-14 score and the program’s first national championship.

Although the Mustangs would appear to be the underdog Saturday, this game is the one the players have been eagerly anticipating.

“The hope is every year to play them in the championship. It just so happened this year that we ended up in the North bracket,” junior defenseman Dominic DeFazio said. “The second that first game ended, we wanted to play them again. We have a lot of respect for them. It’s a rivalry. They don’t like us, and we don’t like them. I love getting after it against them. So it’s going to be fun.”

The two sides have already met once with the Tigers securing a 16-13 victory on Feb. 25. Stevenson never led in that game and trailed by as much as seven goals on three different occasions, but coach Paul Cantabene said the team felt that it did not play up to its standards.

“We think we can do better,” he said after Wednesday night’s 19-6 demolition of Nazareth in the second round. “This team is really driven, and they want to do better. RIT is an extremely good team. They know that, and they’re going to be excited to play. But we have to be excited to play, and we have to win the ground-ball battle, we have to win faceoffs, we have to handle their 10-man ride, we need [senior goalkeeper] Ross [Dinan] to get at least 10 or 11 saves and we need to shoot the ball well. So it’s going to be a competitive game. We like going up there. We’ve played them a bunch. So it’s always a chippy game, but a fun game to go up and do and make a lot of great plays.”

As irritating as the losing skid to RIT has been, DeFazio said the Mustangs are using it as motivation.

“When you lose games, it hurts. But when you lose them consistently year after year, it really eggs you on,” he said. “Every year, we wanted to see them again in the championship, but we hadn’t done our best, and they hadn’t gotten to where they wanted to go. It’s hard to beat a team twice, and we know that. We’ve got to come out and play hard. We want this game, we want this game a lot.”

