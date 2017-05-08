Stevenson men’s lacrosse surprisingly shipped to North region of NCAA Division III tournament

When the bracket for the 34-team NCAA Division III tournament was released on Sunday night, Stevenson was not paired with familiar foes like Lynchburg, Cabrini or Denison. Instead, the Mustangs were shipped to the North Region where they will open against Nazareth in a second-round game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Mustangs Stadium in Owings Mills.

Coach Paul Cantabene acknowledged some shock when he saw where Stevenson (13-5) was located.

“I think we were a little bit surprised that we were shipped to the North,” he said Monday morning. “But you’ve got to play somebody. So we’re excited about it. We were the sixth seed in our [South] region, so we were a little bit surprised to be sent up there, but it is what it is. The NCAA [selection] committee has to do what they do, and we know it’s not a tournament based on records, but that it’s based on money and travel and all of that kind of stuff. We understand that. So we’re excited to be in it, and we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do. If we get a chance here, maybe we can set a record for miles traveled in the NCAA tournament. Maybe we get to go to Rochester and then maybe St. Lawrence and then maybe Maine and then Boston for the championship. We could set some records there possibly.”

The Mustangs have not tangled with Nazareth (11-8) since March 21, 2014 when the Golden Flyers participated in the Mustang Classic that year. Nazareth returned to Stevenson’s two-day invitational in March earlier in the season, and Cantabene said his team will try to take advantage of the opportunity to watch the eventual Empire 8 tournament champion.

“It’s good that we got to see them in person twice,” he said. “I got to see them play a little bit so that I could get an idea about them. But they’ve done a good job of bouncing back at the end of the year with some of their best lacrosse and beating Stevens Tech twice, a team that we lost to. So we know they’re playing well. They’ve got a really good faceoff guy and good attackmen, and they’ve got six guys on offense that all share the ball real well. We know what they’re going to be about just as they know what we’re going to be about. It will be a good game.”

If Stevenson can get past the Golden Flyers, it will meet on Saturday Rochester Institute of Technology (16-2), which is the top seed in the North Region, in the third round. Cantabene declined to complain about the team’s path to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., the site of this year’s title game.

“It is what it is,” he said. “RIT could probably say the same thing, but the North bracket has got a lot of great teams in it, and you’ve got to play somebody. So you’ve just got to go out there and play.”

