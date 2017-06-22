Stevenson men’s lacrosse knew Dominic DeFazio 'was capable of' big season

In each of the previous four seasons, Stevenson had the type of shutdown defenseman it could build a defense around. In 2013 and 2014, that player was Kyle Holechek. Then it was Callum Robinson in 2015 and Chad Williams in 2016.

The latest player to fit that billing is Dominic DeFazio.

Only a junior, DeFazio led the Mustangs in caused turnovers with 44 and ranked second in ground balls with 69. Those numbers helped him earn the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth’s award as the Defensive Player of the Year and honorable-mention All-America status.

To coach Paul Cantabene, the recognition was not unexpected.

“We knew that he was capable of it,” he said. “We thought that he was really good a year ago, but he just played with a couple of other defensemen that overshadowed him a little bit. But we thought he was able to do everything. We thought his on-ball defense got much better as the year went on. He was always a really good overall defenseman, but his on-ball presence became really good, and he became a much better leader for us as the year went on. I think everybody respected him and his leadership abilities.”

DeFazio was assigned to opponents’ top attackmen in every game and had some of his best showings against ranked teams such as Gettysburg on March 4 (five ground balls, two caused turnovers), Tufts on March 21 (7 GB, 3 CT), and Cabrini on April 21 (3 GB, 3 CT). But Cantabene said what he appreciated the most was DeFazio’s consistency.

“I think you got his best effort in every single game,” Cantabene said. “I don’t think he was better in one game than any other. I think he was good all year. He really played hard all the time and really showed the younger guys how to go about their business day in and day out.”

And Stevenson will have another year with DeFazio, who will return with junior defenseman Dylan Harris (60 GB, 26 CT) and possibly senior defenseman Tom Brown (23 GB, 11 CT) — depending on his appeal for a fifth year of eligibility — to form the nucleus of next year’s defense.

“We have a lot of comfort with our defense in knowing that he’s coming back and also Dylan Harris and also possibly Tom Brown, who may have another year of eligibility,” Cantabene said. “Our poles are coming back, and we have a lot of young guys. So we think we’re going to be really good defensively with all of those guys coming back. We’re pretty optimistic about how good we’re going to be next year.”

