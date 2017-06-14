'Embarrassed' by 2017 results, St. Mary’s men’s lacrosse eager to make amends next spring

The 2017 season in which St. Mary’s compiled a 1-14 overall record – the program’s worst in at least 24 years – and 1-7 mark in the Capital Athletic Conference was a very public black eye for a program that had been a contender in the league as recently as 2013.

And in the team’s end-of-year meetings, coach Jason Childs picked up on the players’ vibe about the season.

“I really do believe that everyone in this program is embarrassed by the results of this year, and they want to fix those, and they want everyone to understand how good of a lacrosse program we are and how much better we can be,” he said. “And I think a lot of guys are motivated by that. I’m not a negative person, but I feel like the negativity of this season, which everyone could see with the record and all that, is creating a ton of positive momentum for us. It’s almost our fuel to kind of get us going. No one here was happy in those meetings. Everyone was like, ‘What do I need to do to get better, and what do we need to do to get better?’ That was the idea of those meetings. No one was comfortable or happy or thrilled with anything that was on paper this year.”

The offense’s inability to consistently test opposing goalies and the defense’s foibles in the clearing game are just two factors that contributed to the Seahawks’ dismal experience. But Childs emphasized that any blame should be equally distributed between himself and the players.

“It was really neat to see the guys in those meetings take ownership and realize that they didn’t do what they needed to do. And I had to take ownership because I didn’t do what we needed to do as a staff to get them ready to go,” he said. “So I think it was just a lot of us being accountable and saying, ‘OK, we’re going to fix it, and this is what we need to do to fix it.’ So we completely redid our offseason workout program from what we did the year before. We’re adding a bunch of different tests to the preseason workout. So we’re doing a bunch of different things that we feel like will prove how much they care about it.”

Childs took a certain amount of satisfaction in seeing the players work out on their own even after the 2017 season had ended. But he said the key is whether they can maintain that commitment throughout the offseason.

“As much as it was great to hear those things, everybody is probably upset the day the season ended, but what I’m intrigued to see is, who is still upset in August?” he asked rhetorically. “It was easy to be upset in April, but who is upset in August? When they come back, we’ll be able to see those things.”

