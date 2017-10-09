Maryland, Towson men's lacrosse teams have decidedly different games against U.S. national team over weekend

How good will defending men’s lacrosse national champion Maryland be in 2018? Judging by the Terps’ game against the U.S. national team Saturday night, scary good.

Facing a team with names like Danowski, Rabil and Pannell, Maryland more than held its own before losing 10-9 on a goal by Terps alum Drew Snider with less than four minutes left in the game, according to US Lacrosse.

The games against the Terps on Saturday and Towson on Sunday were part of the Team USA Fall Classic played on Tierney Field at US Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks.

Maryland won the 2017 NCAA title in the spring with a 9-6 victory over Ohio State in the championship game in Foxborough, Mass. It ended a 42-year NCAA title drought and a string of nine straight losses in the final for the Terps.

Going against a U.S. men’s national team trying to prepare for the 2018 world championships is a whole other story. The U.S. team used split squads for games against the Terps and Towson over the weekend. There are still nearly 50 players on the U.S. roster and it will have to be cut to 23 players who will travel to Israel in July for the world championships.

Rob Pannell, Matt Danowski and Jordon Wolf scored two goals each against the Terps, while Paul Rabil (Johns Hopkins) had a goal and two assists. Sophomore Jared Bernhardt led Maryland with three goals and an assist and senior Connor Kelly, a member of the U.S. team who played against Towson on Sunday, had two goals against his U.S. teammates on Saturday.

Towson didn’t fare as well as the Terps did against the national team. The Tigers, who reached the NCAA Final Four last season, are young and it showed in a 22-2 loss to the U.S. team on Sunday, according to US Lacrosse. Will Manny had seven goals for the national team. Myles Jones of the Chesapeake Bayhawks had two goals and two assists for the U.S.