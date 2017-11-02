By the numbers: 2018 schedule for Towson men’s lacrosse

Towson has released its schedule for the 2018 season. Here is a breakdown of what that awaits the Tigers, who went 12-5 last year, swept the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season and tournament championships for the second consecutive season and advanced to its first NCAA tournament semifinal since 2001.

10: Towson and Duke will clash for the 10th time in their respective histories on March 17. The game will be their first since March 16, 2013.

9: In nine NCAA tournament games, coach Shawn Nadelen is 5-4. That includes a 4-2 mark over the past two years when he guided the team to a quarterfinal appearance in 2016 and a semifinal run last spring.

8: In eight home games last season, Towson finished with a 5-3 record. The program has accumulated a 33-15 mark at Johnny Unitas Stadium and has never suffered a losing record at home under Nadelen.

7: The Tigers have now captured seven CAA championships. The next closest program is Delaware with three.

6: Towson will hit the road for six games in the coming season, which will mark the program’s highest number since the 2015 team played eight away games. That stretch will include back-to-back games at Denver on March 24 and CAA rival Hofstra on March 31.

5: The Tigers are set to tangle with five opponents that earned berths in last year’s NCAA tournament. They open the season against Johns Hopkins, travel to Loyola Maryland and Ohio State on Feb. 28 and March 10, respectively, welcome Duke to town and visit Denver.

4: Towson could welcome back only four starters from last year’s squad. Three of those returners are defensemen: senior Sid Ewell (24 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers), junior Chad Patterson (26 GB, 15 CT) and sophomore Gray Bodden (25 GB, 7 CT).

3: The Tigers graduated 35 of 37 career hat tricks from last year’s offense. Attackmen Joe Seider (Hereford) and Ryan Drenner (Westminster) accounted for 33 of those three-goal performances.

2: For the second time in the past four years, Towson and Johns Hopkins will open their respective seasons against each other. The Tigers are seeking their first victory at Homewood Field in Baltimore since April 17, 1996.

1: The Tigers are scheduled to play only one midweek game when they travel to Loyola. It’s the fewest number of midweek games in Nadelen’s tenure, which began in 2012.

