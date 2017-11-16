By the numbers: 2018 schedule for Maryland men’s lacrosse

Maryland has released its schedule for the 2018 season. Here is a breakdown of what awaits the Terps, who went 16-3 last year, swept the Big Ten regular-season and tournament championships for the second consecutive season, and captured the program’s first NCAA championship since 1975.

10: Maryland’s victory over Ohio State in the title game helped lift coach John Tillman into a tie for 10th place for NCAA tournament wins by a coach. Tillman’s 18-6 record in the postseason ties him with the late Henry Ciccarone of Johns Hopkins.

9: Of the nine All Americans the Terps boasted at the end of last season, four of them have since graduated. They were attackmen Colin Heacock and Matt Rambo, defenseman Tim Muller and short-stick defensive midfielder Isaiah Davis-Allen.

8: Maryland finished last spring ranked in the top 15 in eight different categories and the top 10 in four of them. The team led the nation in winning percentage and ranked sixth in clearing percentage, scoring margin and shooting percentage.

7: Of the Terps’ seven home games, five will take place in the first six games. The last time they played five of their first six games in College Park was 2007.

6: Maryland is scheduled to meet six opponents that earned berths in last year’s NCAA tournament. Notre Dame (March 3), Albany (March 10) and Ohio State (April 22) will visit College Park, while the team will hit the road against North Carolina (March 24), Penn State (April 8) and Johns Hopkins (April 29).

5: The Terps are set to return five All Americans. They are senior midfielders Connor Kelly and Tim Rotanz, senior defenseman Bryce Young, senior long-stick midfielder Matt Neufeldt and sophomore attackman Jared Bernhardt.

4: Maryland will play four straight games away from College Park for the second time in three years. The team will take on Villanova (March 17), North Carolina, Michigan (March 31) and Penn State on the road.

3: The Terps will participate in the Pacific Coast Shootout for the third time in four years. They will tangle with North Carolina in Costa Mesa, Calif., in a meeting between the past two national champions.

2: For only the second time in program history, Maryland will clash with Marist on Feb. 13 at Maryland Stadium. The two sides last met on March 10, 2012, when the Terps cruised to a 17-4 victory.

1: The Terps’ road game against High Point on Feb. 17 will mark their first visit to the fifth-year program. They defeated the Panthers in matchups in 2016 and 2017.

Browse photos of local men's lacrosse teams during the 2017 season.

