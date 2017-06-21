Maryland lacrosse players Matt Rambo, Zoe Stukenberg nominated for ESPYs

It’s been a while — well, not really — since Maryland lacrosse stars Matt Rambo and Zoe Stukenberg received an award.

So it’s only natural the Terps duo earned nominations for this year’s ESPY awards after leading their respective teams to national championships over Memorial Day weekend and earning Tewaaraton Awards, given to the nation’s best male and female college lacrosse players.

Rambo, who set the program’s all-time goals and points record as a senior attackman, is up for Best Male College Athlete against Clemson quarterback DeShaun Watson, Kansas basketball guard Frank Mason, Wake Forest soccer midfielder Ian Harkes and Penn State wrestler Zain Retherford.

Stukenberg, in contention for Best Female College Athlete after claiming her third championship in four years as a Terps midfielder, is competing against Washington basketball guard Kelsey Plum, Florida softball pitcher Kelly Barnhill, Stanford volleyball middle blocker Inky Ajanaku and West Virginia soccer defender Kadeisha Buchanan.

Fan voting opened when ESPN announced the candidates Wednesday afternoon and will close when the awards show starts on July 12 at 8 p.m.

Rambo and Stukenberg would be the first Maryland athletes to win an ESPY, though the school has had previous nominees.

Former lacrosse star and three-time Tewaaraton winner Taylor Cummings was nominated for Best Female College Athlete the past three years, falling to Connecticut basketball forward Brenna Stewart (2014 and 2016) and California swimmer Missy Franklin (2015).

Plus, Maryland basketball guards Jared Nickens and Jaylen Brantley, while not up for an accolade, attended last year’s ESPYs after their Running Man Challenge dance went viral.

After winning the national championship in 2006, Maryland women’s basketball was a Best Team nominee, which the Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers claimed. And Juan Dixon was a Best Male College Athlete nominee after men’s basketball won its title in 2002, but he lost to Iowa wrestler Cael Sanderson.

