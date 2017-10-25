By the numbers: 2018 schedule for Navy men’s lacrosse

Navy has released its men’s lacrosse schedule for the 2018 season. Here is a breakdown of the slate that awaits the Midshipmen, who went 6-8 last year and were upset by Holy Cross, 11-7, in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League tournament.

10: Navy will visit 10-time NCAA champion Syracuse on April 21 for the first time since they clashed in the 2004 title game won by the Orange, 14-13. It will mark the first regular-season game between the sides since March 19, 1983.

9: The nine-goal threshold was not kind to the Midshipmen last spring. The team lost all seven games in which it scored nine or fewer goals.

8: Navy is scheduled to be on the road for eight games, which would mark a single-season high for the program. The previous high of seven was set most recently last spring.

7: A foot injury limited attackman Jack Ray to seven games in his junior year, during which he had five goals and two assists. In his first two seasons, Ray had 48 goals and 16 assists.

6: Midfielder Greyson Torain, who wears No. 6, exploded for 23 goals and 15 assists as a sophomore last spring. The Glen Burnie native tied then-sophomore attackman Ryan Wade for the Navy lead in points with 38 each.

5: The Midshipmen’s visit to Maryland on Feb. 10 will mark only the fifth time that the in-state rivals will face each other before April. It will also be the earliest meeting in their series history.

4: Navy will host four of five games for the fourth time in five years. The team will welcome to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Lafayette on March 10 and Loyola Maryland on March 17, travel to Lehigh on March 24, and return home for games against Holy Cross on March 31 and Colgate on April 7.

3: The Midshipmen will play three opponents that qualified for last year’s NCAA tournament. They will visit 2017 NCAA champion Maryland, play host to Patriot League titlist Loyola Maryland, and close the regular season at the Orange.

2: For only the second time since Rick Sowell succeeded Richie Meade as coach before the 2012 season, Navy will open on the road. The team will take on Jacksonville on Feb. 4.

1: For the first time since 2000, the Midshipmen will open the season with back-to-back road games against Jacksonville and Maryland. That 2000 squad began its year at UMBC and North Carolina.

