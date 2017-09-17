Michael Campanaro, Tim Williams active for Ravens’ home opener vs. the Browns Sunday

Wide receiver Michael Campanaro and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams are active for the Ravens’ home opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday despite being listed as questionable in the team’s final injury report of the week on Friday.

Campanaro, the Clarksville native and River Hill graduate, did not practice Friday because of an ankle injury, but looked good in pregame workouts on Sunday. Campanaro is the top backup to wideouts Mike Wallace, Breshad Perriman, and Jeremy Maclin.

Williams sat out Thursday’s session and did not appear during the portion of Friday’s practice that was open to the media, but walked off the field at the conclusion of that day’s session.

The second of the organization’s two third-round pick in April’s NFL draft, Williams moved to second on the depth chart behind rush linebacker Terrell Suggs because of the left knee/ankle injury Za’Darius Smith suffered in the team’s season-opening 20-0 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals a week ago.

CAPTION Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about running back Buck Allen possibly of replacing Danny Woodhead on third down. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about running back Buck Allen possibly of replacing Danny Woodhead on third down. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "The O-line sort of took that thing over in that third quarter," said offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg. "That was a pretty good job there by the line and the tight ends and backs." (Baltimore Sun video) "The O-line sort of took that thing over in that third quarter," said offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg. "That was a pretty good job there by the line and the tight ends and backs." (Baltimore Sun video)

In addition to Smith, the Ravens deactivated defensive linemen Willie Henry, Bronson Kaufusi, and rookie Chris Wormley, rookie offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill, and wide receiver Chris Moore. Moore’s role as the primary kick returner will likely be filled by Campanaro, who is also the team’s primary punt returner.

Cleveland will play without defensive linemen T.Y. McGill (back) and rookie Myles Garrett (high right ankle sprain), wide receivers Reggie Davis and Kasen Williams, rookie offensive tackle Zach Banner, quarterback Cody Kessler, and guard Marcus Martin

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun