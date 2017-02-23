Men's lacrosse national player and game of the week (Feb. 23)

Through two games, Hopkins lacrosse's defense looks much improved

Edward Lee

Nick Fields is a gregarious and has an engaging personality. But when asked about the defense for the Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse team surrendering 11.6 goals per game last spring – the most since 1994 – the senior defenseman does not offer much in terms of analysis.

