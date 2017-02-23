Men's lacrosse national player and game of the week (Feb. 23)

National Player of the Week
Connor Cannizzaro, Denver, senior- Cazenovia, N.Y., attackman
Another week, another Big East Offensive Player of the Week honor for Cannizzaro. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound attackman registered his second four-goal, two-assist performance in as many games in the co-No. 1 Pioneers’ 14-9 victory over No. 18 Duke on Saturday. Cannizzaro has now scored a point in 43 straight games, which is the third-longest active streak in Division I. He also joined Wesley Berg and Mark Matthews as the third player in Denver history to rack up 200 points in a career. With 171 points in three years with the Pioneers and 34 points in his freshman campaign at Maryland in 2014, Cannizzaro now has 205 points on 137 goals and 68 assists.
________________
Game of the Week
NO. 4 JOHNS HOPKINS (3-0) @ NO. 3 NORTH CAROLINA (3-0)
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Outlook: Junior attackman Shack Stanwick (Boys' Latin) leads the Blue Jays in points with 14, but 10 other players have at least two. That diversity in scoring is shared by the reigning NCAA champion Tar Heels, who boast the same number of players (11) with at least two points each. The outcome could be decided by the play of the goalkeepers in Johns Hopkins graduate student Gerald Logan and North Carolina redshirt junior Brian Balkam.