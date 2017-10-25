By the numbers: 2018 schedule for Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse

Johns Hopkins has released its men’s lacrosse schedule for the 2018 season. Here is a breakdown of the slate that awaits the Blue Jays, who went 8-7 for the second consecutive year and lost as the No. 6 seed to unseeded Duke, 19-6, in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

10: Scheduled to start the year against Towson on Feb. 10, Johns Hopkins has won its past 10 season openers. The program’s last loss in the first game of a season was an 8-7 setback to Albany on Feb. 24, 2007.

9: For the first time in nine years, the Blue Jays are scheduled to play two straight games at home only once. North Carolina and Princeton will visit Homewood Field on Feb. 24 and March 3, respectively.

8: Johns Hopkins collected eight wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time under coach Dave Pietramala. The last time the program posted eight victories in consecutive years was 1991 and 1992.

7: The Blue Jays will meet seven opponents that earned berths in last year’s NCAA tournament. That group includes Towson on Feb. 10, Loyola Maryland on Feb. 17, North Carolina on Feb. 24, Syracuse on March 10, Ohio State on April 7, Penn State on April 14 and Maryland on April 28.

6: Johns Hopkins will host to six games at Homewood Field. The 2016 team also played six games at home.

5: The Blue Jays could return five starters in senior attackman Shack Stanwick (Boys’ Latin), junior attackman Kyle Marr, senior midfielder Joel Tinney, sophomore defenseman Jack Rapine and senior goalkeeper Brock Turnbaugh (Hereford).

4: Midfielder Patrick Fraser finished 2016 ranked fourth in Division I in man-up goals with eight. Eighteen of the senior’s 20 career goals have been of the extra-man variety for Johns Hopkins.

3: Stanwick (26 goals, 21 assists), Marr (25 G, 20 A) and Tinney (19 G, 9 A) were the Blue Jays’ top three scorers from 2016. Four additional players chipped in at least 10 points each.

2: Johns Hopkins ranked second in the nation in turnovers per game with just 10.7 per game. Only Villanova (10.5) was better at ball security.

1: The Blue Jays will begin their season against Towson for the first time since a two-year stretch in 2011 and 2012. Johns Hopkins has not lost in three season openers against the Tigers.

