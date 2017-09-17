With passing game more involved, Joe Flacco had more ‘fun’ Sunday against the Browns

On Wednesday, Joe Flacco said he had “no doubt” that he could throw 40 passes despite sitting out the entire preseason because of an injured back. On Sunday, the Ravens quarterback did not quite get to that mark, but he got close and that led to a more enjoyable outing.

Flacco completed 25-of-34 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. And at least for one afternoon, the 10-year pro did not appear limited by his back.

He ran designed bootlegs to get out of the pocket and find receivers downfield. He was hit four times, including two sacks. And he took one deep shot even though it ended in an interception.

Flacco’s performance was quite a departure from the Ravens’ season-opening 20-0 shutout of the Cincinnati Bengals when he went just 9-of-17 for 121 yards and one touchdown – including 0-of-3 in the second half. Perhaps that explains why he was in more of a celebratory mood after the win against Cleveland.

“It was fun,” Flacco said. “It was good to get going. I was a little disappointed in myself. I feel like one of the things I can do is stay pretty patient when I go out there and play, and today I definitely felt like it got the best of me a little bit. We had some guys running open. I thought there was a couple of plays I was trying to do a little bit too much, hoping for too much, and I either missed something or threw a pick way down there.

“Once I got past all that stuff and being kind of mad at myself, the fact that we were winning and having fun as a group, it was definitely fun.”

A week after looking cautious in Cincinnati, Flacco seemed more authoritative against the Browns. On one play in the first quarter, he stepped up into the pocket with pass rushers bearing down from the outside and zipped a throw to tight end Nick Boyle.

Flacco attempted 21 passes in the first half, connecting with running back Buck Allen and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin on touchdowns. With the team nursing a two-touchdown advantage in the second half, Flacco dropped back just 14 times in the final two quarters.

Maclin said the receivers are still working on their chemistry with Flacco.

“I think that will continue to come,” said the former Kansas City Chief who joined the Ravens on June 13. “With the way our defense has played, causing turnovers and the way that we’ve been able to control the line of scrimmage, I think that’s just the way the games have gone.”

After the offense called 42 rushing plays to 17 passes against the Bengals, the run-pass ratio against the Browns was 32 to 34. That shift suggested to tight end Benjamin Watson that there is a greater sense of confidence in Flacco’s health.

“Obviously, the game plan was a little bit different,” said Watson, who led all receivers in catches (eight) and yards (91). “He’s obviously fighting through his issues and everything like that. I’ve had some of that back stuff before, and it’s no joke.

“But he’s been tough, he’s been fighting through it. I think the biggest thing for us today was trying to be balanced. ... That’s something we always want to do.”

The only blemish to Flacco’s outing occurred in the second quarter. He launched a deep ball in wide receiver Mike Wallace’s direction, but the only player there was Cleveland cornerback Jason McCourty, who waited under the ball like a punt returner and finished off the interception at the Browns’ 9-yard line.

“We had the look we wanted,” Flacco said before acknowledging that he was a bit too aggressive. “Just cut your losses and ‘Hey, we didn’t hit the big play.’ But I really wanted to, and I kind of just threw it up, and I just chalked it up to me being a little bit overanxious and trying to get something happening when it really wasn’t there.”

Still, coach John Harbaugh credited Flacco and the passing attack for the offensive output.

“The passing game is what made the difference for us,” he said. “We had conversions, chunk plays. Joe moved around, we had scramble plays, we had scheme plays. Those were what really helped our offense.”

