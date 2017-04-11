Johns Hopkins' protest over loss to Northwestern denied by Big Ten

The protest filed by Johns Hopkins women's lacrosse coach Janine Tucker two weeks ago over a controversial Northwestern goal that forced overtime in a game the Wildcats went on to win has resulted in a "teachable moment" for Big Ten officials but the outcome of the game will not be reversed.

Tucker filed the protest after the Blue Jays' 10-9 loss March 30 at Northwestern, because the Wildcats' goal that forced overtime appeared to come after time had expired. Video from the Big Ten Network, which televised the game, shows the ball still in the stick of the Northwestern shooter with 0.0 showing on the game clock.

A spokesman for the Big Ten Conference said Tucker's emails to conference officials and NCAA officials the night after the game came too late to be an official protest. A protest is only allowed on site and it should have been made before the game went into overtime. Big Ten officials were advised by NCAA officials and the national coordinator for women's lacrosse officials that there is no procedure for a retroactive protest once the game is over, he said.

However, he said that Big Ten officials still took Tucker's email seriously and agreed with some of her assertions. Conference policy, he said, is not to publicize whatever disciplinary action, if any, will be taken between the conference office, the coordinator of officials and the officials involved in the game.

He said Big Ten officials will work with their coordinator of officials to use Tucker's points as a "teachable moment" for all conference officials, making them aware of what happened at the end of that game.

The Blue Jays led 10-9 with 0.2 seconds left when Northwestern's Sheila Nesselbush set up for an 8-meter free-position shot. Slow motion from the Big Ten Network video shows the ball still in her stick as the clock hits 0.0.

Tucker, who had never filed a protest in 24 years as Johns Hopkins coach, said she felt she had to act after the loss, because Section 9C of the NCAA rule book stipulates that "a goal is not scored when the ball enters the goal after the whistle has blown or the horn sounds."

Tuesday, Tucker said she and her team have moved on from that game.

"I did what I felt I had to do for my team and for the good of the growth of the game," Tucker said. "Hopefully, some good will come out of the national discussion of the mistakes that were made."

