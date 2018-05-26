End of the road for Maryland men’s lacrosse: Terps lose, 13-8, to Duke in final four

For the fourth consecutive year, there will be a new national champion in Division I men’s lacrosse.

No. 4 seed Duke guaranteed that by upending No. 1 seed and 2017 champion Maryland, 13-8, in the second of two NCAA tournament semifinals before an announced 30,616 at Gillette Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Devils (16-3) advanced to their sixth title game and fourth since 2010. They won the crown in 2010, 2013 and 2014. They will meet No. 3 seed Yale on Monday at 1 p.m. after the Bulldogs (16-3) walloped No. 2 seed Albany (16-3), 20-11, in the first semifinal.

The loss prevented the Terps (14-4) from making their fourth consecutive appearance in the championship game. It marked only the second time in coach John Tillman’s eight-year tenure that the program has lost in the national semifinals.

Maryland’s hopes of earning an opportunity to retain last year’s title dwindled in the opening 18 minutes of the semifinal as Duke sprinted to a 6-0 advantage with 12:44 left in the second quarter. Freshman midfielder Nakeie Montgomery scored two of his team-high-tying three goals and junior midfielder Brad Smith added two assists during that spurt.

The Terps ended their drought 68 seconds later when sophomore attackman Jared Bernhardt curled the right post, waited for junior short-stick defensive midfielder John Prendergast to over-pursue him, and then waltzed to the front to beat fifth-year senior goalkeeper Danny Fowler.

The sides each had two more goals before Maryland closed out the half with back-to-back scores to draw within 8-5. First, redshirt freshman attackman Logan Wisnauskas (Boys’ Latin) collected a pass from fifth-year senior midfielder Tim Rotanz, curled around the right post and scored with 2:52 remaining.

Then Fowler stopped a shot by senior midfielder Connor Kelly from the left point, but Kelly grabbed the loose ball and skipped it to Rotanz for a step-down blast from the right point with 2:01 left.

The Terps opened the third quarter with goals from Kelly and freshman midfielder Bubba Fairman to narrow the deficit to 8-7 with 8:05 remaining in the period. But freshman attackman Joe Robertson’s goal from the high slot off a pass from senior attackman Justin Guterding with 4:55 left in the third ignited a 4-0 run for Duke that proved insurmountable for Maryland.

Guterding, a Tewaaraton Award finalist, finished with three goals and three assists for the Blue Devils. Robertson contributed three goals and one assist and Fowler made 12 saves.

The Terps got one goal and three assists from Kelly and three-point efforts from Wisnauskas (two goals, one assist) and Rotanz (one goal, two assists). Fifth-year senior goalie Dan Morris made 14 saves, and freshman faceoff specialist Justin Shockey won 12 of 18 draws and picked up six ground balls. But Maryland turned the ball over 13 times, while Duke committed only six turnovers.

