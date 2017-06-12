Shawn Nadelen said he is concentrating on Towson men’s lacrosse, not Michigan vacancy

When the head coaching job at Michigan became available in May after the program fired John Paul, two local names immediately associated with the opening were Johns Hopkins’ Dave Pietralama and Towson’s Shawn Nadelen. And on the same day that Pietramala said he was “not going anywhere,” Nadelen dismissed any speculation regarding him possibly leaving the Tigers for the Wolverines.

“I just don’t really pay much attention to it,” he said Wednesday. “I’m focused on our program, and once the season ends, you get focused on the recruiting, and you’re doing what’s best for Towson lacrosse at all times.”

Nadelen, a former Johns Hopkins defenseman who has been on Towson’s coaching staff since 2005, has a 65-37 record in six years as the head coach. Over that same span, he has guided the program to four Colonial Athletic Association tournament crowns, its first appearance in the NCAA Division I tournament quarterfinals since 2003 in 2016, and its first berth in the postseason semifinals since 2001 on May 27.

Nadelen, whose wife, Mary, is a clinical assistant professor in the university’s kinesiology department, understands that the Tigers’ success has put him in the spotlight, but he insisted that any accolades should not be credited solely to him.

“I guess it’s something that comes up due to the success that our program has been able to achieve, but if anybody thinks that’s solely on me, they’re crazy,” he said. “It’s a complete team effort. I’ve been blessed to have my assistant coaches be with me on staff here for the six years that I’ve been here as the head coach, and I think that’s been a huge reason for our success over the past six years. [Defensive coordinator] Dan Cocchi and [offensive coordinator/associate head coach] Anthony Gilardi provide a consistency with regards to how we’ve been able to develop our players and our team each year.”

Nadelen said he enjoys enviable support from the university’s administration. He cited president Kim Schatzel’s decision to cancel a planned vacation to Ireland so she could attend the team’s game against No. 3 seed Ohio State in that NCAA semifinal.

While Nadelen said he chuckles at rumors, he conceded that he does worry about his players buying into the speculation.

“The guys are much more involved in social media and all of the different things that are out there. So I do worry about them being concerned about it and stuff,” he said. “So I just communicate to them about what we’re doing as a staff and as a program. I want to continue to stay here at Towson and continue to fight to work for our continued success, and they understand that.”

Twitter: @edwardleesun

Email: edward.lee@baltsun.com